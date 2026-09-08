John’s loyal dog Jack is also understood to have died in the fire which has left the village shocked - eight other households have been directly affected by the blaze.

A JustGiving fundraiser has been set up to help those who have been displaced.

A anonymous post on the Kinlochleven Community Events Information page summed up the strength of feeling in the area and beyond.

"John was a cherished, long-term resident of Kinlochleven, it said.

"He was known by everyone for his welcoming spirit, always waving to passing cars and chatting with anyone who walked by his home.

"Over the years, John connected with many across the area through his work as a bus, delivery, and taxi driver and many other roles and he spent many happy years playing bowls around the area in competitions.

"He was a wonderful neighbour who loved his mornings at the Salvation Army, sharing a morning roll and catching up with friends. By his side through everything was his faithful shadow, Jack.

"A heartfelt thankyou goes out to all the residents and emergency services who bravely tried to save John and Jack.

"The village is also incredibly grateful to the local businesses and neighbours who immediately stepped forward to offer shelter, food, and support to all those whose homes have been affected.

"Our thoughts are with John’s family at this heartbreaking time."