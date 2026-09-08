Tributes have been pouring in for long-term Kinlochleven resident John Taylor who lost his life following a house fire at Leven Road last week.
John’s loyal dog Jack is also understood to have died in the fire which has left the village shocked - eight other households have been directly affected by the blaze.
A JustGiving fundraiser has been set up to help those who have been displaced.
Police said the fire was reported at about 11am on Tuesday September 1.
Emergency services attended, the road was closed and a number of neighbouring properties were evacuated.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six appliances and two-high reach vehicles were sent to the scene and the fire was extinguished.
Neighbouring properties suffered severe fire, smoke, and water damage, leaving residents displaced for what will likely be weeks, if not months.
A "Support the residents of Kinlochleven" JustGiving fundraiser has been set up by local businesswoman Susan MacMillan who said: "The victims of this tragedy represent the very heart of our village.
"They are local NHS workers, teachers, self-employed individuals, workers in our local businesses and people living with disabilities.
"With the festive season approaching, they are facing a Christmas filled with complete uncertainty. Many have lost everything - not just essential everyday items and medical necessities, but irreplaceable sentimental possessions.
"I have set up this fund to provide immediate financial relief to the homeowners and residents as they navigate the incredibly difficult weeks and months ahead.
"Every single penny raised will be split and distributed evenly across the affected households to help them buy essentials, clothes, and replace what they have lost."
The JustGiving page will remain open until the end of September 2026, after which all funds will be released to the residents.
A community coffee morning to raise additional funds will also be held on Saturday October 3 at the Leven Centre, Kinlochleven (12 noon-3pm).
Inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances of the fire.
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