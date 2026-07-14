Specialist dog rescue drones are part of a huge bid to reunite a missing dog with its heartbroken owner.
Volunteers have joined forces to help bring Aspen, an English Settler, safely home to Isla MacLeod after it vanished in Cologin Forest, two weeks ago
Charity Ayrshire Drone Dog Rescue (ADDR) have been out searching the area, laying scent trails, flying drones, lending monitoring equipment
including trail cameras and sharing information on social media. Members of the public have also been joining in.
Isla, who is Edinburgh-based but regularly spends time at her Dad’s house on Seil, said the ’kindness of strangers’ has blown her away.
"I have been coming to this area for 40 years but it’s only now that this has happened, that I have discovered that the very best type of community exists here. The kindness of strangers has blown me away.” As well as offering the loan of kit and physical hours helping search, people have also been offering their homes and campervans as bases.
Isla was walking Aspen in the forest on July 3, when he disappeared. “He was sniffing around just a little behind me when he briefly went out of sight when I turned a corner. I immediately went back and he had vanished.”
Isla has stayed in the area since then, searching every day, camping out in the forest at night, frying meat to try and lure Aspen to her, organising searches and leaving trails with her scent.
She caught a fleeting sight of him creeping back into the forest last Tuesday evening, July 7, but he was unfortunately scared off by a barking dog being walked nearby.
“I have learned from ADDR that when dogs lose their owners, they get scared and go into flight mode, where everyone and thing is a threat. This is why if you see Aspen don’t try to call or catch him as he will run off again. We need his location so we can target that area and bring him home.”
Enduring night after night of searching and disappointment every morning is taking its toll, said isla.
"Aspen is a rescue dog who had a tough start and it’s my responsibility to keep him safe, I’ve let him down but I’m determined to find him and help other owners avoid this devastating situation.”
The search has been widened in recent days as Aspen may be trying to reach more familiar territory on Seil. "My usual spots to walk him are behind Loch Seil and over to Puillaobhrain Anchorage behind the Tigh An Truish pub.
“There are stories of dogs emerging weeks after they went missing but we desperately need another sighting. Without knowing even roughly where Aspen is, the amazing skills, tactics and tech that ADDR have are all obsolete. This will take people power," she said, adding: "This area and Lerags and Cologin in particular, has the kindest, most selfless community I have every encountered, the very best of humans.
"It will be a nightmare to clean up when he comes home covered in sitka from the forest, feathers and the rest of it but it’s a nightmare I’m hoping for," said Isla.
Aspen is wearing a grey tweed collar with an identity tag and an Apple Air Tag.
Anyone who sees him is urged to phone Isla on 07500 945888, with as accurate a location and time of sighting as possible.
You can also share information on the Missing Aspen Oban group on Facebook.
For more information on what to do if a dog goes missing, see Ayshire DDR on Facebook.
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