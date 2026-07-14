Volunteers have joined forces to help bring Aspen, an English Settler, safely home to Isla MacLeod after it vanished in Cologin Forest, two weeks ago

Charity Ayrshire Drone Dog Rescue (ADDR) have been out searching the area, laying scent trails, flying drones, lending monitoring equipment

including trail cameras and sharing information on social media. Members of the public have also been joining in.



Isla, who is Edinburgh-based but regularly spends time at her Dad’s house on Seil, said the ’kindness of strangers’ has blown her away.

"I have been coming to this area for 40 years but it’s only now that this has happened, that I have discovered that the very best type of community exists here. The kindness of strangers has blown me away.” As well as offering the loan of kit and physical hours helping search, people have also been offering their homes and campervans as bases.

Isla was walking Aspen in the forest on July 3, when he disappeared. “He was sniffing around just a little behind me when he briefly went out of sight when I turned a corner. I immediately went back and he had vanished.”

Isla has stayed in the area since then, searching every day, camping out in the forest at night, frying meat to try and lure Aspen to her, organising searches and leaving trails with her scent.

She caught a fleeting sight of him creeping back into the forest last Tuesday evening, July 7, but he was unfortunately scared off by a barking dog being walked nearby.

“I have learned from ADDR that when dogs lose their owners, they get scared and go into flight mode, where everyone and thing is a threat. This is why if you see Aspen don’t try to call or catch him as he will run off again. We need his location so we can target that area and bring him home.”