Taking place on July 28, the shop wants to gauge public opinion on its current set-up while also updating the community on plans for a second shop in Ardrishaig.

Ideas such as expanding the range of preloved furniture, developing a new changing facility and introducing new services have all been floated ahead of the consultation.

Everyone is invited to attend between 10am and 4pm, with co-founder Stuart McLellan encouraging people to bring any and all suggestions.

He said: “It’s a community shop. It’s not like any other business where we’re making all the decisions ourselves and it’s all purely commercial.

"At the end of the day, it’s their shop and we really do want the community to help shape the future of the shop.

"They can tell us directly what they would like to see, because it just helps us shape the way that we’re moving forward.”

A tablet will be available for people to complete a survey on the day.

Alternatively, anyone unable to attend can email their suggestions or visit the shop and use the suggestion box.

The community shop’s founders have had the opportunity to take on a second premises less than two years after opening, with the open day serving as the first step in understanding what purpose the Ardrishaig store could serve.

Stuart added: “We’ve always felt that there’s a demand for furniture and white goods.

"Before we take the step of actually opening that second shop, we just need to know from people that, yeah, this is actually something that they will use.

"We don’t want to overstretch ourselves.”