“We want to hear from you” is the rallying cry from Lochgilphead’s Community Shop as it prepares to host an open day focused on shaping the future of the space.
Taking place on July 28, the shop wants to gauge public opinion on its current set-up while also updating the community on plans for a second shop in Ardrishaig.
Ideas such as expanding the range of preloved furniture, developing a new changing facility and introducing new services have all been floated ahead of the consultation.
Everyone is invited to attend between 10am and 4pm, with co-founder Stuart McLellan encouraging people to bring any and all suggestions.
He said: “It’s a community shop. It’s not like any other business where we’re making all the decisions ourselves and it’s all purely commercial.
"At the end of the day, it’s their shop and we really do want the community to help shape the future of the shop.
"They can tell us directly what they would like to see, because it just helps us shape the way that we’re moving forward.”
A tablet will be available for people to complete a survey on the day.
Alternatively, anyone unable to attend can email their suggestions or visit the shop and use the suggestion box.
The community shop’s founders have had the opportunity to take on a second premises less than two years after opening, with the open day serving as the first step in understanding what purpose the Ardrishaig store could serve.
Stuart added: “We’ve always felt that there’s a demand for furniture and white goods.
"Before we take the step of actually opening that second shop, we just need to know from people that, yeah, this is actually something that they will use.
"We don’t want to overstretch ourselves.”
The expansion plans are focused on making better use of donations, with Stuart referencing a recently donated antique table that could not be fully displayed because of the current layout as an example of why additional space is needed.
“There’s no good selling something that should have a second-hand value of about £50 for £10 just so that we can sell it quickly. That really doesn’t help anybody,” Stuart added.
Since opening in 2023, the business has gone from strength to strength, returning more than £10,000 to the community during the last financial year.
Set up as a community interest company regulated by Companies House, the shop is required by law to reinvest its profits into the community or the enterprise, with the aim of supporting further community development.
Further information can be found, or suggestions submitted, by contacting info@thecommunityshop.org.
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