Michelle Forgrieve operated the Hem House at 61 Chalmers Street in Ardrishaig for two successful years.

This was always a temporary arrangement, as Premier Laundry Services next door have plans to expand into the neighbouring shop.

The Hem House carries out sewing, alterations and repairs on a huge range of clothes.

But Michelle is best known for being the only bridal alterations specialist in Mid Argyll and Oban.

She and husband Steven bought the former Lochside Leisure shop on Argyll Street in March and had been hoping to open at the end of July.