A Mid Argyll seamstress has been ‘sewn away’ by the level of community support in helping her find temporary premises to keep her business open.
Michelle Forgrieve operated the Hem House at 61 Chalmers Street in Ardrishaig for two successful years.
This was always a temporary arrangement, as Premier Laundry Services next door have plans to expand into the neighbouring shop.
The Hem House carries out sewing, alterations and repairs on a huge range of clothes.
But Michelle is best known for being the only bridal alterations specialist in Mid Argyll and Oban.
She and husband Steven bought the former Lochside Leisure shop on Argyll Street in March and had been hoping to open at the end of July.
But due to building issues outwith their control, this is impossible in the near future.
Michelle put out a plea on Facebook looking for a temporary space in Lochgilphead or Ardrishaig.
The community answered the call and she was inundated with offers of help and ideas.
Bringing another empty property in Lochgilphead’s Argyll Street back to life, Hem House will open at number 24 in early August.
Michelle said: “I got an email from Frazer Grant, the late Tom Grant’s son. He said we could use his dad’s old architect office. The space is perfect for what I need. It is over two floors.
“It hasn’t been open for a few years, but it is very well maintained.”
Kirnan Estate also offered up one of the former Square Peg shops, The Horseshoe in Kilmichael offered a space, as did Cairnbaan Community Trust. A few other empty shops were also suggested.
Michelle said: “There would have been no way I would have been stuck. I’m so glad we live where we do. The amount of support I got was crazy.
“One of my customers told me, ‘We wouldn’t have let you shut, you bring a lot more to the community than you realise,’ which really touched me.”
The Ardrishaig Hem House building was originally owned by Ardrishaig Community Trust, with an agreement in place for Premier Laundry Services to buy the shop.
Michelle said: “If it wasn’t for the fact the trust was able to rent me the shop so cheap, I don’t think the business would have been able to grow into what it is today.”
She is also grateful to her former neighbour Andrew Kerr at Premier Laundry: “I could not have asked for a better neighbour. His business and my business worked together very well. He has helped me out so many times.”
Regarding her work, Michelle said: “I take on pretty much anything apart from heavy leather and sails.
“I work on kilts, suits, general day-to-day clothing. My niche is women’s and bridal wear alterations.
“A lot of people bring second hand clothes from the charity shops or Vinted because we don’t have many clothes shops here. They bring it to me and I make it fit.”
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