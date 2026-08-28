Diamond Vault Community Benefit Society (CBS) welcomed residents to Campbeltown Town Hall last Thursday, August 20, for an open day outlining progress on its plans and asking the community what it wants to see happen next.

The six-hour event featured plans and information on the properties being considered, while visitors were invited to complete questionnaires, put questions to the team and sign up to support the organisation.

Representatives from Glic, Business Gateway and Argyll and Bute Council were also on hand to offer information and advice.

The event follows the launch of Diamond Vault CBS, which was formed alongside its operating arm, Kintyre Community Regeneration (KCR) CIC, with the aim of acquiring neglected town centre buildings, bringing them back into use and securing them in community ownership.

Organisers said there had been a steady flow of visitors throughout the open day and they were pleased with the response.

“We all felt we had a good turnout,” a spokesperson said. “You never know how many people will arrive on days like that, but we had a steady flow of interested people.

“For every person that came through the door, they will talk about it to friends and family, which helps spread the word.”