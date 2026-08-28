Plans to bring empty and deteriorating Campbeltown town centre properties back into use have taken another step forward, as the community group behind the initiative prepares to pursue funding to acquire its first buildings.
Diamond Vault Community Benefit Society (CBS) welcomed residents to Campbeltown Town Hall last Thursday, August 20, for an open day outlining progress on its plans and asking the community what it wants to see happen next.
The six-hour event featured plans and information on the properties being considered, while visitors were invited to complete questionnaires, put questions to the team and sign up to support the organisation.
Representatives from Glic, Business Gateway and Argyll and Bute Council were also on hand to offer information and advice.
The event follows the launch of Diamond Vault CBS, which was formed alongside its operating arm, Kintyre Community Regeneration (KCR) CIC, with the aim of acquiring neglected town centre buildings, bringing them back into use and securing them in community ownership.
Organisers said there had been a steady flow of visitors throughout the open day and they were pleased with the response.
“We all felt we had a good turnout,” a spokesperson said. “You never know how many people will arrive on days like that, but we had a steady flow of interested people.
“For every person that came through the door, they will talk about it to friends and family, which helps spread the word.”
Diamond Vault now has 127 members and hopes to build this number, with leaflets containing QR codes for online registration handed out to visitors at the event.
The group said feedback was largely positive, with those attending sharing its concerns about the condition of parts of Campbeltown town centre.
“All people agreed that certain parts of the town need work, and it would be good to see the run-down empty shops open again,” the spokesperson said.
The Old Post Office and White Hart Hotel were among buildings repeatedly raised by visitors which do not form part of Diamond Vault’s initial plans.
While the group may consider larger projects in the future, it says its immediate priority must be demonstrating that its first regeneration projects can be delivered.
A focus of the open day was the feasibility work being carried out as Diamond Vault progresses its application to the Scottish Land Fund.
The group says its initial proposal has successfully passed Stage 1, with business, community and economic development consultants Glic and John Renshaw Architects attending the event to answer questions about the work.
Plans on display included feasibility work for 2 Longrow South and 97 Longrow, looking at issues including the condition and heritage significance of the buildings, potential uses, refurbishment, accessibility, costs and long-term viability.
Feedback gathered through the open day consultation will now be pulled together as Diamond Vault prepares its Stage 2 Scottish Land Fund application.
Stage 2 would take the project into the acquisition phase, with funding sought to purchase properties for community ownership.
The group says it is seeking to have three Longrow properties considered for transfer through the King’s and Lord Treasurer’s Remembrancer’s Ownerless Property Transfer Scheme. These include the former KLMA Beauty and Stove Shop premises, as well as the shop currently occupied by Preloved to Reloved CIC.
The wider vision remains to create a mixture of affordable commercial, community and potentially residential space, with income generated from refurbished properties reinvested in the community and upkeep of the buildings.
Displays at the open day also highlighted the importance of maintaining Campbeltown’s historic buildings, including the growing pressures posed by more extreme weather, and mapped listed buildings and commercial properties in need of further investment.
Anyone who missed the open day can pick up a leaflet, questionnaire and further information from Keeping It Local, including details of how to become a Diamond Vault member.
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