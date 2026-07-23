While winning was secondary to enjoying the evening and raising money, there were prizes for category winners, and a goody bag full of treats and toys for the respective Best Pedigree and Best Novelty champions.

Raising £410 for charity Pets As Therapy, which organises pet visits to hospitals, care homes, and schools, the friendly competition attracted both regular supporters and new arrivals, including European entrants who took a break from exploring the Lochaber hills to strut their stuff.

Allison Yarrick with Jack Russel Fergus who placed first in the Terrier and Hound section and Novelty class Golden Oldies. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Allison Yarrick with Jack Russel Fergus who placed first in the Terrier and Hound section and Novelty class Golden Oldies. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

John Carmichael with Oran who placed 1st in the Gundog section. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

John Carmichael with Oran who placed 1st in the Gundog section. Photograph: Phil Hughes.

Esme the Border Collie, alongside owner Jackie MacDonald, claimed one of the top dog prizes by taking the Best Pedigree crown, having earlier won the Working and Pastoral category.

Meanwhile in the novelty ring, Louise Price and Poppy the Staffie Cross, winner of the ever-keen Waggiest Tail category, took home Best Novelty.

Reserve Best Pedigree went to John Carmichael and Cocker Spaniel Oran, who had a big night by taking the Gundog and Open awards in the pedigree ring and both the Crossbreed and Prettiest Bitch titles in the novelty ring.

Meanwhile, Reserve Best Novelty went to Stabyhoun Ollie, a police sniffer dog from the Netherlands, who was in Lochaber enjoying a hiking holiday with owner Max.