Lochaber’s dogs were again the stars of the show when the Lochaber and District Canine Society’s annual charity Companion Dog Show was held at the Nevis Centre.
Raising £410 for charity Pets As Therapy, which organises pet visits to hospitals, care homes, and schools, the friendly competition attracted both regular supporters and new arrivals, including European entrants who took a break from exploring the Lochaber hills to strut their stuff.
While winning was secondary to enjoying the evening and raising money, there were prizes for category winners, and a goody bag full of treats and toys for the respective Best Pedigree and Best Novelty champions.
Esme the Border Collie, alongside owner Jackie MacDonald, claimed one of the top dog prizes by taking the Best Pedigree crown, having earlier won the Working and Pastoral category.
Meanwhile in the novelty ring, Louise Price and Poppy the Staffie Cross, winner of the ever-keen Waggiest Tail category, took home Best Novelty.
Reserve Best Pedigree went to John Carmichael and Cocker Spaniel Oran, who had a big night by taking the Gundog and Open awards in the pedigree ring and both the Crossbreed and Prettiest Bitch titles in the novelty ring.
Meanwhile, Reserve Best Novelty went to Stabyhoun Ollie, a police sniffer dog from the Netherlands, who was in Lochaber enjoying a hiking holiday with owner Max.
With a total of 14 categories contested across the pedigree and novelty rings, and rosettes for first to fourth, judges Sheila MacKenzie and Debbie O’Hara were kept busy but both said they had enjoyed the task and commented on what lovely, friendly dogs had been present.
As well as competition in the rings, the show included a buffet and pre-loved sale, as well as a raffle of prizes donated by local businesses and LDCS members.
Describing the event, an LDCS committee member said it had been a "great night" with lots of people and dogs enjoying the evening and competing in fun classes, and that the committee extended thanks to all who participated or provided donations.
"We hope that everyone enjoyed their evening, won a prize or two, grabbed a bargain, and ate some
cake," she added.
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