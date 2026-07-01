The wife of an experienced electrician who died while working at a sand mine on the Morvern Peninsula has said that she was "gobsmacked" following the sentencing of the company.
Colin Thwaites, 61, died on October 21 2024 after being struck by the blades of a BORA fan which wasn’t sufficiently guarded at Lochaline Quartz Sand Limited’s underground operation.
Last month the Ormskirk-based company pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) and Section 33 (1)(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. It was fined £150,000 and told to pay a Victim Surcharge of £11,250 at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Speaking after the sentencing Caroline Thwaites told BBC News: "I was gobsmacked.
"How is that any kind of justice? It just beggars belief how lenient that was."
She said in an earlier meeting with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) she was told the maximum limit of a fine was £1.6m, but there was no limit on the minimum.
She accused the mine of "pleading poverty" and said that the fine brought more anguish for the family who had already endured 20 months of pain since Colin’s death.
Kevin Wilson, HSE’s chief inspector of mines and quarries, said: "This was a tragic and entirely preventable death.
"Colin Thwaites was a highly experienced mining professional with decades of service. He should have gone home to his family that day.
"Our investigation found that when the fan was modified, the risks were not identified. The guarding that was put in place was inadequate from the outset and its deteriorating condition went unnoticed because there was no proper maintenance regime in place.
"Mine operators have clear legal duties to ensure equipment is safely commissioned and maintained."
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