Prices almost doubled thanks to the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which began in February and recently resumed following a short, unsuccessful ceasefire.

When the war broke out, many customers saw their heating oil orders cancelled on short notice. The Competition Markets Authority says that these households will now receive financial compensation on the orders which they paid for but did not receive.

Currently the CMA has not detailed how much customers will get, or how.

"Those who paid more to replace their cancelled order will receive a payment covering the difference, while those who did not buy replacement oil will have their original orders honoured at the agreed price," it said.

Suppliers who fail to pay back customers will be faced with legal action by the regulator.

The CMA’s investigation into the heating oil market found the price increases after the Iran war largely reflected rising wholesale costs and suppliers have not profited materially from the crisis.

However, it concluded heating oil customers are not as well protected as those connected to the energy grid.

Therefore, it has recommended the Government introduce new regulations on how prices are set and how cancellations are handled.

The UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association has agreed to work with the Government on these recommendations.