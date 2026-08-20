In March, Muileachs and regular visitors to the island united against plans for a new home by Alex and Kezzie Acloque, on the opposite side of the bay from where the established housing clusters lie.

The application was for the erection of a dwellinghouse, installation of sewerage treatment system, renovation of existing derelict boatshed, formation of vehicular access and widening and upgrade of existing vehicular access.



Designed by Dualchas Architects, the house was due to be built across three interconnected buildings, designed with a sheltered central courtyard inspired by the nearby ruins of 18th century township Inivea, which lies in the hills above.

It would also include a new access road over the existing walking track to the historic Calgary Pier, forcing the track to be relocated closer to the shore.

The site overlapped with the nearby Calgary Dunes SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), and would have likely disturbed habitats of otters and the rare Slender Scotch Burnet Moth, which only exists on Mull and the surrounding isles.

Due to its disruption of an otherwise untouched and environmentally significant patch of land, what began as local outage went national and 842 objections were submitted, with zero letters of support. For a development of this type, it was an unprecedented level of backlash.

So it is perhaps for this reason, to nobody’s surprise, that the development was withdrawn on Tuesday August 18. before it could reach Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee.