A severely unpopular plan for a house at Calgary Bay on Mull which received almost 850 objections has been withdrawn, but campaign leaders worry this will not be the last they see of it.
In March, Muileachs and regular visitors to the island united against plans for a new home by Alex and Kezzie Acloque, on the opposite side of the bay from where the established housing clusters lie.
The application was for the erection of a dwellinghouse, installation of sewerage treatment system, renovation of existing derelict boatshed, formation of vehicular access and widening and upgrade of existing vehicular access.
Designed by Dualchas Architects, the house was due to be built across three interconnected buildings, designed with a sheltered central courtyard inspired by the nearby ruins of 18th century township Inivea, which lies in the hills above.
It would also include a new access road over the existing walking track to the historic Calgary Pier, forcing the track to be relocated closer to the shore.
The site overlapped with the nearby Calgary Dunes SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), and would have likely disturbed habitats of otters and the rare Slender Scotch Burnet Moth, which only exists on Mull and the surrounding isles.
Due to its disruption of an otherwise untouched and environmentally significant patch of land, what began as local outage went national and 842 objections were submitted, with zero letters of support. For a development of this type, it was an unprecedented level of backlash.
So it is perhaps for this reason, to nobody’s surprise, that the development was withdrawn on Tuesday August 18. before it could reach Argyll and Bute Council’s planning committee.
But leaders from the Friends of Calgary Bay, which led the objection campaign, say they worry the development could come back in a more unbeatable form.
Moray Finch, who lives nearby, said: I’m concerned that they have withdrawn the application. It may be a tactical withdrawal to avoid a rejection.
"If I’m right then it is possible they will submit a new application which addresses some of the concerns raised and makes it more difficult for the planners and planning committee to reject it.
"People with deep pockets and experience of property development know how to get around planning restrictions. It’s not over until the fat lady sings I’m afraid!"
Fellow Calgary resident Fiona Brunton agreed, saying: "I agree with Moray that this could be a tactic – I sincerely hope not.
"I hope they also realise that this unprecedented number of objections shows the strength of feeling about this special place, and that building a second home in this location may not lead to unadulterated goodwill in the future.
"I’m very much hoping that they made this decision for the right reason – and that is simply that it is the wrong development in the wrong place."
Objectors have been clear that they are not against more housing at Calgary, they just encourage that it is built within the established zones, and does not disrupt fragile ecosystems.
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