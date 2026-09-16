The Fort William-based charity is holding a Volunteer Tea Afternoon to thank the drivers who help to provide people disadvantaged by poverty, age, disability, ill health and rural isolation with appropriate transport to help them get out and about.

"They do a fantastic job and we couldn’t run this great scheme without them," said Allison Kane, Manager, at Care Lochaber.

Community Transport Week (CTWeek26) takes place from October 12-16 and is led by the Community Transport Association. This year’s theme, Driving Communities Forward, celebrates the people and organisations helping communities stay connected.