Care Lochaber is celebrating its ’s Community Car Scheme volunteers and staff as part of Community Transport Week 2026.
The Fort William-based charity is holding a Volunteer Tea Afternoon to thank the drivers who help to provide people disadvantaged by poverty, age, disability, ill health and rural isolation with appropriate transport to help them get out and about.
"They do a fantastic job and we couldn’t run this great scheme without them," said Allison Kane, Manager, at Care Lochaber.
Community Transport Week (CTWeek26) takes place from October 12-16 and is led by the Community Transport Association. This year’s theme, Driving Communities Forward, celebrates the people and organisations helping communities stay connected.
Care Lochaber’s Community Car Scheme supports people in area by providing a volunteer led initiative which provides transport to healthcare, shopping, and social activities.
Last year, the Community Car Scheme delivered 3,323 journeys, covered 50,138 miles, and its Volunteer Drivers gave 3,033 hours of their time to transport people.
Manager Allison added: "Community Transport Week is a chance to celebrate the people who keep our communities moving.
"At Care Lochaber, our drivers, volunteers and staff do far more than help people get from A to B. They help people stay connected, access essential services, and remain part of community life.
"This year’s theme, Driving Communities Forward, reflects what community transport is all about. Every journey makes a difference."
The organisation is also using CTWeek26 to highlight the challenges facing community transport, including driver recruitment and funding which are real challenges for the local charity.
"We are actively looking for more Volunteer Drivers to join our Community Car Scheme," said Allison.
"Demand for our service continues to grow and additional volunteers will help us support more local residents who rely on us for essential journeys to medical appointments, shopping, social activities and community services.
"By giving just a few hours a week, Volunteer Drivers make a meaningful difference to people who would otherwise face isolation or struggle to access vital support."
All expenses are paid and Volunteer Drivers are never out of pocket. Please call Laura or Allison on 01397 701222 if you are interested.
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