Backed by £30 million through the Inverness and Highland City-Region Deal, including £20 million from the UK Government and £10 million from The Highland Council, the project will deliver critical landside infrastructure upgrades at one of Scotland’s busiest single-vessel ferry crossings.

Construction work is scheduled over an 18-month period, with completion anticipated in summer 2027.

Five months into construction, the project has reached a key stage, with a strong focus on major marine works which include new slipways, an overnight berth and a breakwater.

Economy and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Cllr Ken Gowans said: "As the project moves further into its marine phase, activity has naturally increased.

"We recognise that this brings greater visibility on site and may cause some disruption for local communities.

"We would like to thank residents and road users for their continued patience and understanding as we deliver these important improvements.

"The principal contractor, Charles Brand Group Ltd, continues to work closely with the Council’s Infrastructure Project Design Unit (PDU) and we remain committed to keeping the community informed.

"Monthly Community Liaison Meetings are held at Ardgour Memorial Hall, providing an opportunity for residents to hear updates and ask questions."