Members of the Royal Navy bomb disposal squad visited Arran last week to detonate an unexploded device that was discovered in Corrie.
The device was discovered when Heather Gough’s 11 year old granddaughter Rachel Harden was helping to clear out a cupboard at Heather’s home in Corrie.
Rachel reached to the back of a shelf and lifted out the object, saying she had found a bomb.
The object looked like a hand grenade made out of concrete and had it’s pin in place. During metal shortages at the end of the second world war, the Nazi regime made hand grenades moulded from concrete. Makeshift hand grenades were also produced during the first world war.
Police were quickly on the scene and removed the device to the far end of the garden where it remained until the bomb disposal squad were able to get on the ferry the following morning.
Four members of the Royal Navy Northern Diving Group based at HM Naval Base at Faslane attended to collect the ordnance. They placed the grenade in a secure box for transportation to Sannox quarry where it was detonated in a controlled explosion.
Arran police subsequently confirmed to Heather that the device had still been “live” and had made a significant explosion.
How and when the grenade arrived at Heather’s house, called Carlo, remains a mystery. Heather has lived in the house for over 30 years, and had no knowledge of the bomb. It is most likely that it was already in the house when she moved in with her husband Stuart.
Carlo was built in the second half of the 19th century and various items belonging to previous occupants remained in the house when Heather and Stuart moved in.
It is possible that a returning soldier brought the grenade back from the battlefield as a souvenir. The location of the grenade when found, behind a row of boxes, also suggests that it had been long-forgotten.
Government advice for anyone that discovers a suspicious item or a suspected bomb is to not touch or move it under any circumstances, and to call emergency services on 999 or 112 immediately.
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