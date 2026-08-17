The device was discovered when Heather Gough’s 11 year old granddaughter Rachel Harden was helping to clear out a cupboard at Heather’s home in Corrie.

Rachel reached to the back of a shelf and lifted out the object, saying she had found a bomb.

The object looked like a hand grenade made out of concrete and had it’s pin in place. During metal shortages at the end of the second world war, the Nazi regime made hand grenades moulded from concrete. Makeshift hand grenades were also produced during the first world war.

Police were quickly on the scene and removed the device to the far end of the garden where it remained until the bomb disposal squad were able to get on the ferry the following morning.

Four members of the Royal Navy Northern Diving Group based at HM Naval Base at Faslane attended to collect the ordnance. They placed the grenade in a secure box for transportation to Sannox quarry where it was detonated in a controlled explosion.