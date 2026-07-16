A successful charter flight bringing visitors directly from London to Campbeltown last week has offered a glimpse of how improved access to Kintyre could help unlock the peninsula’s tourism potential and provide a major boost to the area’s economy.
The inaugural charter flight, organised by Machrihanish Dunes, landed at Campbeltown Airport on Thursday, July 9, bringing golf journalists, influencers and whisky enthusiasts from London Gatwick for a four-day showcase of the area’s golf, whisky and hospitality.
It also served as a practical demonstration of what many local businesses have long argued – that one of Kintyre’s biggest obstacles is not a lack of attractions, but the difficulty of reaching them.
For years, transport connectivity has been one of the peninsula’s biggest challenges. The continuing disruption on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful has repeatedly affected the main road route into Argyll, while the seasonal Campbeltown-Ardrossan ferry service has not operated since 2022 despite repeated calls from businesses and community leaders for its return.
Against that backdrop, the charter flight highlighted what could be possible if more direct services to Campbeltown were established.
On arrival at Campbeltown Airport, visitors received a traditional Scottish welcome from Kintyre Schools Pipe Band pipers Arran Brown and Aiden Carey before heading to Machrihanish.
Based at the Ugadale Hotel and Cottages, the group enjoyed rounds at both Machrihanish Golf Club and Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club.
Jezz Ellwood, courses editor at Golf Monthly, said the ease of the journey had been one of the biggest surprises.
“I’ve travelled extensively to play golf around the UK and Ireland, but what struck me most about this trip was just how easy the charter flight made the journey,” he said.
“Instead of spending hours driving, we landed in this superb region in what seemed no time at all from London. Combine that with the quality of both courses, outstanding hospitality and spectacular scenery, and it becomes clear that this is a destination that deserves to be far more accessible.”
Simon Bale, editor of Golf Today, added: “The whole experience exceeded expectations.
“The golf is exceptional, but what really stays with you is the complete package – genuine Scottish hospitality, incredible food, beautiful accommodation and an atmosphere that makes visitors feel instantly welcome. It’s exactly the sort of destination today’s travelling golfer is looking for.”
Machrihanish Dunes resort director Ian Ferguson said the success of the charter had reinforced the case for improving access to the peninsula.
“This charter flight has shown exactly what can be achieved when travel barriers are removed,” he said.
“We know from speaking to golfers around the world that Machrihanish is high on their list of places they want to visit, but accessibility has always been the biggest challenge.
“Seeing visitors arrive relaxed, enthusiastic and able to maximise their time here has reinforced our belief that regular scheduled flights to Campbeltown could be transformative – not just for golf, but for tourism and the wider local economy.”
Although golf was the focus of the visit, organisers believe improved access could bring benefits far beyond the fairways.
More visitors could provide a welcome boost for hotels, restaurants, cafés, shops, visitor attractions and local producers across Kintyre, while also helping to showcase Campbeltown’s internationally renowned whisky industry to a wider audience.
That wider potential was reflected in the itinerary, with guests also visiting Campbeltown Bond for a tour and tasting, highlighting the growing links between golf and whisky tourism in the area.
The inaugural flight is the first of three planned showcase charters aimed at demonstrating demand for direct air services between Campbeltown and London.
Whether the initiative ultimately leads to regular scheduled flights remains to be seen, but organisers hope the positive response from the first charter will help build momentum towards establishing a regular service.
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