It also served as a practical demonstration of what many local businesses have long argued – that one of Kintyre’s biggest obstacles is not a lack of attractions, but the difficulty of reaching them.

The inaugural charter flight, organised by Machrihanish Dunes, landed at Campbeltown Airport on Thursday, July 9, bringing golf journalists, influencers and whisky enthusiasts from London Gatwick for a four-day showcase of the area’s golf, whisky and hospitality.

For years, transport connectivity has been one of the peninsula’s biggest challenges. The continuing disruption on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful has repeatedly affected the main road route into Argyll, while the seasonal Campbeltown-Ardrossan ferry service has not operated since 2022 despite repeated calls from businesses and community leaders for its return.

Against that backdrop, the charter flight highlighted what could be possible if more direct services to Campbeltown were established.

On arrival at Campbeltown Airport, visitors received a traditional Scottish welcome from Kintyre Schools Pipe Band pipers Arran Brown and Aiden Carey before heading to Machrihanish.

Based at the Ugadale Hotel and Cottages, the group enjoyed rounds at both Machrihanish Golf Club and Machrihanish Dunes Golf Club.

Jezz Ellwood, courses editor at Golf Monthly, said the ease of the journey had been one of the biggest surprises.

“I’ve travelled extensively to play golf around the UK and Ireland, but what struck me most about this trip was just how easy the charter flight made the journey,” he said.