A Mull businessman’s safety concerns in Ledaig Car Park have been recognised by Argyll and Bute Council.
James Wright, director of the Western Isles Hotel and Tobermory Hotel, wrote to The Oban Times to express his concern that Ledaig could become "another Grenfell".
His fears were sparked upon seeing camper vans parked overnight during Mull Music Festival side by side, cooking on stoves with gas canisters in close proximity.
A 2017 report published by Tobermory Harbour Association (THA) said an enforcement of five metres of separation was supposed to be imposed on campers at previous editions of the festival, which was not enforced by anyone.
This has led to the car park being inundated by camper vans parked bumper to bumper at numerous editions, including the latest in 2026.
Mr Wright worries that under these conditions, the site is essentially a tinderbox, and that one accident could end up with Tobermory going up in in flames.
Mr Wright said: "The entire car park could become a fireball more especially with the proximity to the local garage and petrol pumps and allied tanks being within the curtilage of the car park."
Ledaig Car Park was originally established in the 90s through a partnership between Strathclyde Regional Council and THA.
It is free to use and almost entirely unmanned.
Since 2017, Argyll and Bute Council has taken full control.
But THA has since repeatedly raised issues with the Council’s management.
Fire safety regulations at campsites require berths to be at least three metres apart, which is not being followed in Ledaig.
Despite it being a free car park, the Council does not allow campers to stay there overnight. However, those rules are also regularly flaunted.
Both THA’s report and Mr Wright said the Council should hire a warden, either temporarily or full time. Mr Wright also suggested introducing a parking levy for non-residents.
Argyll and Bute Council said it will contact the Scottish Fire and Safety Service about Mr Wright’s concerns.
Asked if it would hire a warden to enforce proper regulations or introduce a parking levy for tourists the Council did not make any commitment either way.
A Council spokesperson said: “Whilst people are welcome to park their vehicles at Ledaig car park, we make it clear on our website that staying in vehicles overnight is not permitted.
"It can be very difficult to prove that someone has slept in their vehicle overnight, but we will continue to monitor the car park.
“We would always encourage visitors using motorhomes on to use official sites with suitable facilities and have given permission for a new site on Mull. To make sure you can secure space it’s good to book in advance where possible."
Advice was in place on the CalMac website suggesting that campers needed proof of their booked pitch to get on a ferry to Mull, but the Council revealed this was no longer being enforced, and said the advice was a legacy from Covid it has asked to be removed.
Mr Wright said that introducing this permanently could solve the "free for all" of campers parking wherever they want in Tobermory.
Mr Wright added: "In days gone by I also owned and drove a motorhome when my children were smaller. As such I am happy to welcome motorhomes to Mull for many use our hotels for meals and in the main most are responsible.
"All that is needed here is for the authorities to close the current loopholes that exist and recognize the points raised for the good of both campers and local Mull residents.
"Argyll Bute Council are clearly cash strapped as illustrated by the atrocious condition of some of our island roads. However, it seems at odds when the car park at Ledaig is free.
"Substantial revenue could be raised by introducing a parking levy and additionally the Council could also offer employment to attendants to monitor and issue penalty tickets as a further source of revenue.
"There are several residents’ bays available, and these could remain as current."
Station Commander Ben Adams of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We always want people to stay safe and have a good experience when camping, however we urge campers to take personal responsibility for their actions, consider the local community and the environment.
“Please give serious consideration to the conditions around you and the potential consequences – hot, dry or windy weather can result in extremely rapid fire spread.
“People should avoid using anything with a naked flame, such as disposable barbecues or be very mindful with discarded cigarettes. Anyone using the outdoors should also tidy up any rubbish and broken glass as these can also act as fuel for a wildfire to start."
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