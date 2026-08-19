James Wright, director of the Western Isles Hotel and Tobermory Hotel, wrote to The Oban Times to express his concern that Ledaig could become "another Grenfell".

His fears were sparked upon seeing camper vans parked overnight during Mull Music Festival side by side, cooking on stoves with gas canisters in close proximity.

A 2017 report published by Tobermory Harbour Association (THA) said an enforcement of five metres of separation was supposed to be imposed on campers at previous editions of the festival, which was not enforced by anyone.

This has led to the car park being inundated by camper vans parked bumper to bumper at numerous editions, including the latest in 2026.

Mr Wright worries that under these conditions, the site is essentially a tinderbox, and that one accident could end up with Tobermory going up in in flames.

Mr Wright said: "The entire car park could become a fireball more especially with the proximity to the local garage and petrol pumps and allied tanks being within the curtilage of the car park."

Ledaig Car Park was originally established in the 90s through a partnership between Strathclyde Regional Council and THA.

It is free to use and almost entirely unmanned.

Since 2017, Argyll and Bute Council has taken full control.

But THA has since repeatedly raised issues with the Council’s management.

Fire safety regulations at campsites require berths to be at least three metres apart, which is not being followed in Ledaig.

Despite it being a free car park, the Council does not allow campers to stay there overnight. However, those rules are also regularly flaunted.

Both THA’s report and Mr Wright said the Council should hire a warden, either temporarily or full time. Mr Wright also suggested introducing a parking levy for non-residents.