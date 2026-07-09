Cabinet members gave the green light to a five-year strategy focused on acquiring homes to help boost the local housing stock and to bring more empty homes back into public use quickly.

The Housing Acquisition Strategy supports the wider Strategic Housing Investment Plan which has a target of building more than 1,660 new affordable homes for council tenants by 2031.

The council has delivered almost 1,000 new homes in North Ayrshire in recent years and the expansion of the acquisition programme will add to the existing stock of social housing.

Councillor Alan Hill, cabinet member of community, housing and islands, said: “In North Ayrshire, we have one of the most ambitious housing programmes in the country to allow people to live in affordable, warm and environmentally friendly homes.

“The expansion of our Housing Acquisition Strategy means we can add even more homes to our housing stock, ensuring we use every lever possible to boost the availability of social housing in North Ayrshire.

“Every purchased property will be upgraded to meet strict modern standards and reach the Scottish Housing Quality Standard and national energy targets.

“This strategy allows us to maximise funding and secure excellent value for money. By purchasing existing homes, we can provide high-quality permanent housing much faster than building from scratch.”

North Ayrshire Council has confirmed that house acquisitions will be funded through existing budgets with the support from Scottish Government grants including the Rural Affordable Homes for Key Workers Fund.