North Ayrshire Council has launched a major anti-litter campaign across its six localities to foster civic pride and to encourage responsible waste disposal.
Acknowledging that most residents, visitors and businesses dispose of litter responsibly and recycle whenever possible, the council also notes that litter is still being dropped on roads, beaches, parks, public spaces, rivers and in the countryside.
Litter can block roadside gullies and drains, threaten the safety of birds, animals and aquatic life and it gives villages and towns a rundown look.
The council currently spends around £3 million annually through its street cleansing function, which includes managing the waste collected and trying to deter environmental crime.
Councillor Eleanor Collier, cabinet member for green environment and economy, said: “We live in a beautiful area, but it is blighted by littering. As a local authority, we do our best to collect litter as often and frequently as we can.
“The problem would be much better if people put their own litter in a street bin when they are out and about, or took it home and put it in their own bin.
“There are lots of things communities can do to help with the littering, including volunteering to take part in a beach clean or a litter pick. If you have the time, this would be greatly appreciated.
“The simple message is ‘Please don’t drop litter and put it in a bin.’”
Sheila Gilmore, chief executive of VisitArran, said she backs anti-litter initiatives and during her daily walks to the beach she often picks up other people’s rubbish and bins it.
She added: “Everybody can, surely, put their litter in a bin. Also, if you see litter pick it up and put it in a bin.”
A number of beach cleans and litter initiatives take place on Arran and people are encouraged to take part when they are announced. Next year, a huge island-wide clean-up of Arran’s roads and verges has been organised by Fiona Laing.
The Arran Spring Clean, taking place between March 15 and 17, will be the largest event of its kind on the island and it will also collect data which will be used to understand the extent and type of litter with a view of minimising it in future.
Further details on the initiative can be found at www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61592495318355 and updates will be provided in the Banner as they are announced.
North Ayrshire Council’s environmental enforcement officers can issue fixed penalty notices of £80 to people who litter. Streetscene officers can offer support to community groups that arrange litter picks, with free litters pickers and bags available. The team will also uplift bags of rubbish collected at organised events.
Further information about the assistance that the council can provide, and how to report litter, can be found on the dedicated website at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/bins-litter-and-recycling/litter
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