Acknowledging that most residents, visitors and businesses dispose of litter responsibly and recycle whenever possible, the council also notes that litter is still being dropped on roads, beaches, parks, public spaces, rivers and in the countryside.

Litter can block roadside gullies and drains, threaten the safety of birds, animals and aquatic life and it gives villages and towns a rundown look.

The council currently spends around £3 million annually through its street cleansing function, which includes managing the waste collected and trying to deter environmental crime.

Councillor Eleanor Collier, cabinet member for green environment and economy, said: “We live in a beautiful area, but it is blighted by littering. As a local authority, we do our best to collect litter as often and frequently as we can.

“The problem would be much better if people put their own litter in a street bin when they are out and about, or took it home and put it in their own bin.



“There are lots of things communities can do to help with the littering, including volunteering to take part in a beach clean or a litter pick. If you have the time, this would be greatly appreciated.



“The simple message is ‘Please don’t drop litter and put it in a bin.’”