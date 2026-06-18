ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Creag Dhubh transformer delivery

Creag Dhubh transformer delivery

Jun 18, 2026
CECA students make the grade with UHI North, West and Hebrides

CECA students make the grade with UHI North, West and Hebrides

Jun 18, 2026
Adventures on the high seas for Morar-based ocean rower

Adventures on the high seas for Morar-based ocean rower

Jun 18, 2026
Campbeltown piper strikes a chord at World Cup

Campbeltown piper strikes a chord at World Cup

Jun 18, 2026

Colin Smeeton

Councillors propose council tax rebate

Councillors propose council tax rebate

Jun 18, 2026
Arran Banner Letters – week 25, 2026

Arran Banner Letters – week 25, 2026

Jun 18, 2026
Arran Banner Golf – week 25, 2026

Arran Banner Golf – week 25, 2026

Jun 18, 2026
Kayaking community paddles for COAST

Kayaking community paddles for COAST

Jun 18, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Semi Skilled Bus and Coach Mechanic - West Coast Motors
ObanOban£15.42 per annum£15.42 per annum
Bus and Coach Mechanic - West Coast Motors
ObanOban£18.62 per annum£18.62 per annum
Apprentice HGV Mechanic - Ferguson Transport & Shipping
Fort WilliamFort WilliamSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Cleaner - ARB18195 - Argyll and Bute Council
TarbertTarbert£26,353 to £26,623 per annum£26,353 to £26,623 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today