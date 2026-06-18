North Ayrshire Council (NAC) has approved a collaboration with Community of Arran Seabed Trust (COAST) and Field Studies Council on Cumbrae that it hopes will result in significant investment in marine science tourism and education in the area.
Information about the International Marine Science and Environment (IMSE) project was presented to the cabinet that could be worth about £10.5 million if approved by the Scottish and UK governments.
The Field Studies Council is a UK provider of environmental education, while COAST has played a pioneering role in community marine protection and natural marine restoration. Together with North Ayrshire Council, these organisations could help shape the future delivery model for the IMSE project and support its continued growth.
The IMSE project aims to: develop a long-term partnership with Scotland’s universities and research organisations; provide employment and training opportunities for communities, schools and universities; attract professionals to train, develop new industries and encourage innovation and investment in Ayrshire; and extend the tourism offering and the average length of stay on Cumbrae by developing a marine, nature-based and heritage visitor attraction.
COAST’s executive director, Áine Purcell-Milton, said that she would be delighted to secure some of this investment for Arran. She said “COAST was delighted to be approached by North Ayrshire Council to be part of this project and ensure that Arran benefited from this ring-fenced investment in marine science.
“For more than 30 years, the Arran community has been at the forefront of community-led marine conservation and recovery, demonstrating how local action can deliver lasting benefits for our seas.
“IMSE provides an exciting opportunity to build on that legacy by expanding marine research and education, creating training and skills development opportunities for coastal communities, while also inspiring future generations and strengthening the evidence base needed to support the sustainable management and recovery of Scotland’s marine environment.”
North Ayrshire councillors approved the project as it aligns with wider priorities within the Ayrshire Growth Deal, including skills development, climate action and inclusive economic growth. The next step is for the project to secure approval from the Scottish and UK Governments before it can be developed further.
Councillor Eleanor Collier, cabinet member for green environment and economy, said: “The Ayrshire Growth Deal represents a huge and transformational opportunity for the region, and the IMSE project is a key part of that vision – helping to secure a greener, more resilient future for North Ayrshire and beyond.
“The IMSE development is anticipated to deliver a range of benefits for North Ayrshire, including new jobs, increased visitor numbers and opportunities for local communities to engage with cutting-edge environmental work. It will also provide a platform for research and education at all levels, inspiring future generations to pursue careers in science and sustainability.
“The next phase of the project will focus on strengthening partnerships, consulting with both island communities alongside progressing detailed plans and continuing to attract investment to support long-term delivery.”
The UK Government has provided a commitment of £6.5m, matched by £4m from North Ayrshire Council, to the project that will operate on a “networked hub model” that will “build on and enhancing existing assets and the marine science activities delivered at Field Studies Council in Millport and COAST in Lamlash”.
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