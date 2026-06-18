Information about the International Marine Science and Environment (IMSE) project was presented to the cabinet that could be worth about £10.5 million if approved by the Scottish and UK governments.

The Field Studies Council is a UK provider of environmental education, while COAST has played a pioneering role in community marine protection and natural marine restoration. Together with North Ayrshire Council, these organisations could help shape the future delivery model for the IMSE project and support its continued growth.

The IMSE project aims to: develop a long-term partnership with Scotland’s universities and research organisations; provide employment and training opportunities for communities, schools and universities; attract professionals to train, develop new industries and encourage innovation and investment in Ayrshire; and extend the tourism offering and the average length of stay on Cumbrae by developing a marine, nature-based and heritage visitor attraction.

COAST’s executive director, Áine Purcell-Milton, said that she would be delighted to secure some of this investment for Arran. She said “COAST was delighted to be approached by North Ayrshire Council to be part of this project and ensure that Arran benefited from this ring-fenced investment in marine science.

“For more than 30 years, the Arran community has been at the forefront of community-led marine conservation and recovery, demonstrating how local action can deliver lasting benefits for our seas.

“IMSE provides an exciting opportunity to build on that legacy by expanding marine research and education, creating training and skills development opportunities for coastal communities, while also inspiring future generations and strengthening the evidence base needed to support the sustainable management and recovery of Scotland’s marine environment.”