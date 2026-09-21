After receiving £1,252.40 as part of Argyll and Bute Council’s Supporting Communities Fund (SCF), the group will use the money to ensure that players incur no costs for their upcoming trip to the World Band Tattoo in Lucerne, Switzerland.

A spokesperson for the band told the Advertiser they were “delighted” with the news as they prepare to travel on September 26.

“It’s really important to us to keep costs as low as possible to give all band members the opportunity to come on this exciting trip, which everyone is really looking forward to,” the spokesperson added.

The rest of the fund for the trip will be covered by fundraiser throughout the year, with £500 recently being donated to the group from the World Stone Skimming Championships.

A total of 18 members play in the band, including a number of under-18s, who practise twice a week in Kilmartin, with participants benefiting from tuition and opportunities to compete.

The band also runs weekly novice chanter and drumming classes for children aged eight and over on Wednesday evenings at Kilmartin Church Hall, providing a pathway into the competition band.

Appearances at the revived Lochgilphead Lantern Festival on November 7 and Lochgilphead Remembrance Day Parade on November 8, are next up for the band in the local area.

Awarded by the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands Area Committee, SCF funding totalled £25,187.28 for 2026/27, with 21 applications receiving either full or partial awards.

Other local recipients included Mill of Kintyre CIC, which received £1,490.20 from the fund.

Mid Argyll Rugby Football Club, Tarbert Castle Trust, and Moving On Mid Argyll were each awarded £1,500.

The Community Forget Me Not Choir, run by Mid Argyll Youth Development Services, and Snowdrop Argyll also received £1,500 each.