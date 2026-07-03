The authority has no statutory duty to take action against seagulls, which are known to attack passers-by during the summer months when chicks are nearby.

Advice on the council’s website also asks that litter and other food waste is properly stored or disposed of using bins provided.

A page on the website said: “Seagulls are beautiful animals to observe in their natural environment but they can be a nuisance around your property causing damage, creating constant noise, mess and health risks from their droppings. Also, during the breeding season the birds can become aggressive if they feel threatened.

“Seaside towns and villages are becoming extremely attractive to seagulls to feed and rear their young but we urge people to stop feeding seagulls as the expert view is that these birds are scavengers which are thriving, and putting both the public and other bird populations at risk.

“Our main priorities are to identify the scale and locus of the problem, adopt environmental measures to reduce food sources [and] discourage people who regularly feed scavenging birds.

“The council has no statutory duty to take action against gulls. The law says it is illegal to capture, injure or destroy any wild bird or interfere with its nest or eggs, this includes herring gulls. The penalties for disregarding the law can be severe.”

The page added: “Gulls are opportunistic and will scavenge waste bins and look for food. It’s important that the public are made aware that gulls are attracted to areas where food is plentiful.

“Don’t feed gulls at home or areas such as parks and other open spaces. Ensure litter and other food waste is properly stored and/or disposed of using the bins provided. Put waste (particularly food waste) out for collection on the day of collection and not the night before.”

A council spokesperson said that they had nothing to add to what was on the website.