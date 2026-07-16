Argyll and Bute Council has confirmed the Dangerous Buildings Notice served on the former White Hart Hotel remains in force despite the landmark Campbeltown building being put on the market.
The former hotel was recently listed for sale with an asking price of £299,000, with the sales particulars describing it as offering “huge potential” while requiring “considerable upgrading”.
The building has been the focus of ongoing concern over its condition in recent months. In December, a pane of glass fell from the top floor onto a parked car on the Castlehill side, narrowly missing two women walking with young children, including a child in a pram.
And in May, a parked car on Argyll Street was damaged after a slate fell from the roof of the former hotel.
Last month, Argyll and Bute Council’s Building Standards team instructed that emergency roof works be carried out.
Asked about the sale this week, a council spokesperson said: “We welcome the property’s sale as an opportunity to see the building brought back into use.
“It has always been the responsibility of owners to look after their buildings. While all roofing works have been completed, in default by the council, the dangerous building notice has not been fully complied with by the current owner and is still active.
“We hope a new owner is aware of the condition and has plans to invest in its long-term future.”
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