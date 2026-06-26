A revised social media policy has been confirmed at Argyll and Bute Council despite an amendment by opposition councillors.
The authority’s policy and resources committee resolved to recommend to the full council last month that the updated policy should be adopted.
But concerns were voiced that it would mean councillors being asked to police every comment made on their social media accounts.
That resulted in an amendment being moved by Councillor Peter Wallace (Conservative, Isle of Bute) that no update should be made to the policy.
A motion by Councillor Jan Brown (SNP, Mid Argyll) to agree the recommendation to accept the new policy was voted through on a roll call vote at a full council meeting on Wednesday, June 24.
Councillor Wallace said: “We should call for civility in the way we deal with one another, however, it goes beyond conduct. It asks councillors to take responsibility for comments by third parties that we did not write and cannot control.
“That is a step too far. We should not be held liable for every remark made on a platform. It is a fast-moving environment and asking councillors to police comments by every follower is unfair.
“It also risks legitimate political debate if councillors fear being punished for the actions of others and the safest option becomes silence.
“That is not what residents expect from us. There are already reporting tools to deal with issues early.
“We need to look again at the wording in the policy. We should absolutely model good behaviour and challenge abuse when we see it, but we should not have a policy that holds us responsible for what is said by others.”
Councillor Amanda Hampsey (Reform UK, Oban South and the Isles) asked: “Can I ask how this would work in practice to hold councillors to account? Will the council be utilising staff hours to monitor whether councillors are adhering to this, or are we going to be relying on complaints from other councillors or members of the public?
“If that is the case, what staff hours have been set aside, and what is the estimated cost to the council?”
Executive director Douglas Hendry responded: “The first point I would make is that there is no intention for some kind of police force set up to monitor councillors’ social media activity.
“There is nothing that follows from the amendment to the policy which would result in general policing. When issues are raised about councillors’ social media posts, either by themselves or third parties, there are ways where they can be referred to the council.
“In most cases they would find their way to me as monitoring officer and I would have to look at it. If I think there is an issue I would draw that to the member’s attention and it would be for the member to decide whether they took action or not.
“The second point is on the guidance from the Standards Commission. There is no specific point that says councillors must not do A, B or C; it says councillors must comply with the code, including the obligation to treat others with respect.
“If councillors manage their social media accounts in a responsible way, they have nothing to fear from this.”
Councillor John Armour (SNP, South Kintyre) said: “I do not really see a huge problem with this at all. We are not being asked to police everything posted on a page, or what is being posted by somebody else.
“I would far rather somebody came to me and said ‘There is a post on your social media you might consider inappropriate’ and I could then look at it and decide.”
Councillor Brown said that she had nothing to add to the recommendation to agree the new policy. A roll call vote then took place, and the motion prevailed by 16 votes to 11.
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.