The authority’s policy and resources committee resolved to recommend to the full council last month that the updated policy should be adopted.

But concerns were voiced that it would mean councillors being asked to police every comment made on their social media accounts.

That resulted in an amendment being moved by Councillor Peter Wallace (Conservative, Isle of Bute) that no update should be made to the policy.

A motion by Councillor Jan Brown (SNP, Mid Argyll) to agree the recommendation to accept the new policy was voted through on a roll call vote at a full council meeting on Wednesday, June 24.

Councillor Wallace said: “We should call for civility in the way we deal with one another, however, it goes beyond conduct. It asks councillors to take responsibility for comments by third parties that we did not write and cannot control.

“That is a step too far. We should not be held liable for every remark made on a platform. It is a fast-moving environment and asking councillors to police comments by every follower is unfair.

“It also risks legitimate political debate if councillors fear being punished for the actions of others and the safest option becomes silence.

“That is not what residents expect from us. There are already reporting tools to deal with issues early.

“We need to look again at the wording in the policy. We should absolutely model good behaviour and challenge abuse when we see it, but we should not have a policy that holds us responsible for what is said by others.”