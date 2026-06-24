Argyll and Bute Council will undertake a study in and around Ledaig Car Park, Tobermory in July to look at ways of alleviating flooding in the area.
While floods at the car park are not frequent, in recent years two major incidents have damaged vehicles and businesses in Tobermory’s main such facility.
The last major flood took place in October 2024, when most of Tobermory Main Street became submerged during Storm Ashley. Two businesses in the car park, Macgochans and Harbour Garage, sustained damage.
Tobermory Main Street has seen a flood resistance system installed, with new barriers and a gate on Fisherman’s Pier, but this does not have any affect on the harbourside car park.
The study has been funded through Crown Estate monies and will inform what measures could be taken and how much they would be likely to cost. This would guide future decisions on the feasibility, duration and funding of any proposed work.
Consultants M J Hernon Engineering Surveys have been commissioned to conduct the investigations. Stage one will be topographic and drainage surveys which will be carried out between July 1 and 4 2026.
As the topographic survey involves taking land levels land in the area, consultants may request permission to take readings from the forecourts of local businesses. Members of the team will introduce themselves and we ask for your support in getting this important work conducted.
At this time, two parking spaces in the car park will be reserved to allow access to a manhole to allow for the drainage survey. This survey will involve putting a camera into the drains to check for blockages and to see how the drains operate.
The second stage is a utility survey which will be undertaken between July 14 and 17 There will also be a bathymetric survey, to measure sea-bed levels, within the next few weeks. The Council and its consultant are liaising with Tobermory Harbour Authority (THA) for this survey.
Anne Fraser, THA CEO, said: "While flooding events at Ledaig are relatively infrequent, their impact on local businesses and vehicles are significant.
"Therefore, as landlord of the Ledaig solum, THA is supportive of this work and welcomes the comprehensive approach being taken.
"We recognise that the underlying issues are complex and believe that this study is an important step forward in identifying the causes and informing effective, long-term solutions. We look forward to engaging with the Council as the findings emerge and potential mitigation measures are developed."
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