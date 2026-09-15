ScottishPower Renewables has applied to the Scottish Government to build 91 turbines 335m high or 144 at 280m high - generating 2GW to power two million homes - off the Isles of Islay, Jura, Coll, Tiree, Iona, Mull, and Colonsay.



The plan has met strong headwinds. Community councils from Iona, Mull, Colonsay, Tiree, and Gigha all objected, as did the agencies Historic Environment Scotland and NatureScot, alongside almost 5,000 public objections.



Officers recommended councillors also object due to the impacts on cultural heritage, and seascape and landscape visuals, saying these "significant adverse effects" would "outweigh any positive contribution to renewable energy generation and climate change targets".



Councillors on the Planning, Protective Services and Licensing Committee unanimously agreed on 15 September. The decision rests with Scottish Ministers.