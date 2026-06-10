The famous ’Bridge Over The Atlantic’, the historic and picturesque stone arch linking the mainland to Seil and Luing and Easdale beyond, has been dividing islanders and Argyll and Bute Council.

Citing safety concerns, the council green-lit a plan to install traffic lights at both sides, without much or any consultation. Most islanders saw red, and campaigned to stop the traffic lights, with a petition topping 1,700 signatures.

The two sides were set for a head-on collision over the bridge. But which one would give way?

After months of revving up, at today’s Oban, Lorn and the Isles Area Committee meeting, the council suddenly put its foot on the brakes, saying it needed to wait for more data to bring options - whether lights or signs - before councillors in the future.

Just a week before the meeting, the committee’s chair, Councillor Kieron Green, had lodged a motion "recognising there are safety issues at the bridge, that this issue has polarised the community, and looking for reassurance by way of annual updates and a report in three years".

The motion met an online backlash from campaigners, and Councillors Julie McKenzie and Amanda Hampsey, who said: "The public are entitled to ask why political approval is being sought now when political involvement was repeatedly dismissed throughout the process."

Councillor Green denied support was being sought from councillors for that traffic lights, and rejected "highly offensive" insinuations he was a "pet councillor" or a "nodding dog". He clarified: "Councillors were not involved in the decision to install lights on the Clachan Bridge, and are not being asked to retrospectively approve it either."

So, at the meeting, local councillors were on a collision course over the bridge as well.

Amid a report by the Head of Roads and Infrastructure Services, Andrew Summers, Councillor Green said: "Mr Summers, you’ll be aware that there’s a motion that’s been submitted at the end of this agenda about the Clachan Bridge. I’m just wondering in advance of that, is there any update that you would be in a position to provide members about the works at the Clachan Bridge?"

Mr Summers replied: "We continue to engage with local communities. There’s been a number of meetings that have taken place over the last few weeks, both with representatives from the the community councils involved, and also there was one particular resident who’s got an interest in road safety and traffic light management. We’ve also been discussing and engaging with the proposed suppliers for any traffic lights that go in there.

"What I can update you on is that we need to pull together some more data. So we’re going to be doing a traffic data analysis on the site that will look at vehicle speeds, vehicle types, traffic volumes on the approaches to the bridge. We’re also going to carry out a topographic survey, and do some more work on how we can accommodate the requirements of cyclists and pedestrians on the bridge.

"So what that means is that there’s a lot of work still to be done. There’s still quite a bit of consultation to be done. So, as a result of the engagement that we’ve done, and also there’s a high amount of data that we’re going to have to pull together and also to interpret, we need further time to develop a preferred option to address the safety concerns that we have.

"I think we have established that there are safety issues on the bridge, but we want to develop a preferred option for that, pulling together all the information that we’ve got, feedback from elected members, [and] feedback from communities and the technical experts that we’ve engaged with.

"So that’s going to take place over the summer. And what I would propose is that we bring back a further report to members, potentially the Area Committee, with that preferred option for their consideration. That’s where we are just now. So there’s no proposal to install anything just now. We’re still looking at options and still pulling data together."

Seeking absolute clarity, Councillor Green asked: "So officers are now not progressing lights at the Clachan Bridge, and the report will come back in due course, recommending what potentially could be done in terms of work there?"

Mr Summers answered: "What we need to do is to identify the preferred option. I’m not saying that the traffic lights will definitely not happen there, but what we’re doing is we’re looking at the preferred option to address the safety issues that are there. But it may be traffic lights, it may be signage, we just don’t have that preferred option. We don’t have the data that we need to present that options appraisal to elected members."

Councillor Jim Lynch, the Council Leader, added: "Obviously a guarantee as well, and it’s not my ward but we need to be fully involving the communities in this one. So it may mean several meetings and getting that organized. I think that’d be good if we could get that a guaranteed starting point where we’re going to go on that one."

Mr Summers replied: "We have started that process, and I know we probably should have done that in the first place and I’ll acknowledge that completely, and I know that’s been a recurring theme for today’s meeting, but that engagement will continue. We’ve got those communication channels set up now, and we’ve got a much improved relationship with the community reps. So yeah, absolutely." He also agreed to Councillor Lynch’s suggestion to keep elected members in the loop as well.

Councillor Julie McKenzie reacted: "I’m absolutely heartened to hear this. I’d like to thank Mr Summers for coming here today, and actually facing the public on this, and us as councillors at the Area Committee, and giving a commitment that the engagement that that should have taken place in the first place will now take place, and that there will be a proper assessment done about what intervention is most suitable for that that area. Thank you to the Council Leader and the Area Chair for their commitment to take a look at this in more detail."

Councillor Andrew Vennard, who had seconded Councillor Green’s motion, then asked: "Just to clarify what I said there, your intention is to do a sort of options appraisal of road safety measures, and the idea being then is that when that’s complete, there’ll be a report to come back to the Area Committee for any relevant approvals, is that right?"

Mr Summers replied: "I’ll need to check the approval there, but certainly it’s for review Councillor Vennard, and for the members’ input. In terms of how that final decision is made, I’ll need to check the governance around that, but the report will come back here before any decision is made. And I just need to check who makes that decision."

The road chief’s surprise update caused Councillor Green to scrap his original motion for another welcoming the update, and its previous chair, Councillor Julie McKenzie, to quickly pen a counter motion, calling for the council to go further, and involve outside agencies in the assessment. "This is the council marking its own homework," she said.

After many minutes of checking, officials ruled her motion incompetent, because points veered into operational matters, beyond councillors’ decision-making. Councillor McKenzie said it would be remiss of her to delete any points raised by islanders, and so her whole motion must fall.

Rules barred her from registering dissent, so instead she tabled an amendment rejecting Councillor Green’s new motion in its entirety, seconded by Councillor Amanda Hampsey. It was defeated fives votes to two, with councillors Andrew Kain, Jim Lynch, Luna Martin, Andrew Vennard, and of course Kieron Green, supporting his own motion.