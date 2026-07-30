Two of the three parallel motion fenders (PMFs) have sustained damage since their refurbishment in 2024, and therefore essential repair work needs to be carried out.

Works will be fitted in around the CalMac sailing schedule, taking full advantage of the week’s low tides. All work areas will be cleared 30 minutes before ferry arrivals to avoid impacting the service, the council has promised.

The works come as Port Ellen was closed for three years at the beginning of June for the construction of its new terminal and portside upgrades, which moved all ferry traffic 20 miles down the road to Port Askaig.

On-site contractor, George Leslie, has planned the work carefully being aware of the requirements of all stakeholders operating in and using this busy port, particularly in the summer months.

Having previously completed the fenders’ refurbishment for CMAL, the contractor also has the advantage of knowing how these PMFs work and which components are required for the repairs.