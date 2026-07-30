Argyll and Bute Council has promised that there will be no disruption to either the Islay or Jura ferry services during the week beginning 3 August as repairs are carried out at Port Askaig Harbour.
Two of the three parallel motion fenders (PMFs) have sustained damage since their refurbishment in 2024, and therefore essential repair work needs to be carried out.
Works will be fitted in around the CalMac sailing schedule, taking full advantage of the week’s low tides. All work areas will be cleared 30 minutes before ferry arrivals to avoid impacting the service, the council has promised.
The works come as Port Ellen was closed for three years at the beginning of June for the construction of its new terminal and portside upgrades, which moved all ferry traffic 20 miles down the road to Port Askaig.
On-site contractor, George Leslie, has planned the work carefully being aware of the requirements of all stakeholders operating in and using this busy port, particularly in the summer months.
Having previously completed the fenders’ refurbishment for CMAL, the contractor also has the advantage of knowing how these PMFs work and which components are required for the repairs.
There will be a land-based mobile crane located on the quayside cordoned off to keep members of the public safely away from the working area. The crane will provide access from a man basket to the works area adjacent to the passenger access platform.
In the water, there will be a small works boat to give access to various required repairs, and this work will be co-ordinated around the tides. Using a dive team will also ensure repairs can be made regardless of the state of the tide. With these bases covered, works can be conducted as effective and efficiently as possible.
Works that will be covered include:
Councillor Ross Moreland, Chair of Argyll and Bute Harbour Board, said: “We are pleased that the works can be done at a time and in a way that will cause no disruption to both ferry services using Port Askaig at this busy time of year.
"Thanks to all the stakeholders for their co-operation. Should some forbearance be required, we thank you in advance. This is important work to make sure our islands stay connected.”
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