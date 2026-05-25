Argyll and Bute Council is expandings its roll out of a new online service which aims to streamline parents communication with their children’s schools.
Nearly 1,000 parents and carers in the Helensburgh and Lomond area have already signed up to Parentsportal, a new digital service making it quicker and easier to communicate with school at a time that suits busy families.
Argyll and Bute Council is now rolling out Parentsportal to schools across Bute, Cowal, Mid Argyll, Kintyre, and the islands. Schools in Oban Lorn and the Isles will follow in June.
Parentsportal.scot, gives parents and carers instant access to the latest school news, important updates, and a simple way to get in touch without relying on the traditional school bag run.
With parentsportal.scot, families can:
If you already have a My Account (for example, for Council Tax online billing), you can use this to sign up to parentsportal.scot once your child’s school contacts you.
If you need a My Account you can register at tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d%3DhkRYc8hDtZAsv2KyDFNxrBh6is1BMPVwPcoysxbiVAcyik4SXoNDcgUvbNnCmid__1K76d0CrajR6aNOZfkBd-gTaoIhBNjfj1dCVL_HYMgHOVoS30bhYV9nJVE41DTPAeTDYCD8b6XzTgwuY1dkKns1&source=gmail&ust=1779791528880000&usg=AOvVaw2OZWBijGPIqRPGj9xsLJ05">mygovscot – myaccount.
Councillor Kieron Green, Policy Lead for Education, Argyll and Bute Council, said: "As a parent, I know it can seem like a lot of information about children needs to get to and from school. With our busy lives it can sometimes be all too easy to miss important news or requests.
"By rolling out parentsportal.scot to all Argyll and Bute schools, we hope to make it easier to contact the school and stay informed about your child’s education.
"Making the switch from letters to digital is also kinder on the environment and reduces the chance of finding soggy bits of information two weeks late at the bottom of a school bag!"
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