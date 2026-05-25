Nearly 1,000 parents and carers in the Helensburgh and Lomond area have already signed up to Parentsportal, a new digital service making it quicker and easier to communicate with school at a time that suits busy families.

Argyll and Bute Council is now rolling out Parentsportal to schools across Bute, Cowal, Mid Argyll, Kintyre, and the islands. Schools in Oban Lorn and the Isles will follow in June.

Parentsportal.scot, gives parents and carers instant access to the latest school news, important updates, and a simple way to get in touch without relying on the traditional school bag run.

With parentsportal.scot, families can:

Report absences online.

Sign permission slips digitally for trips.

Access school information in real time, anytime

Complete the Annual Data Check electronically.

If you already have a My Account (for example, for Council Tax online billing), you can use this to sign up to parentsportal.scot once your child’s school contacts you.

If you need a My Account you can register at tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d%3DhkRYc8hDtZAsv2KyDFNxrBh6is1BMPVwPcoysxbiVAcyik4SXoNDcgUvbNnCmid__1K76d0CrajR6aNOZfkBd-gTaoIhBNjfj1dCVL_HYMgHOVoS30bhYV9nJVE41DTPAeTDYCD8b6XzTgwuY1dkKns1&source=gmail&ust=1779791528880000&usg=AOvVaw2OZWBijGPIqRPGj9xsLJ05">mygovscot – myaccount.