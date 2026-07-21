The Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan 3 (LDP3) is expected to replace the current Local Development Plan 2 (LDP2) by the end of 2029.

Local Development Plans are extensive policy documents which set out the vision the council’s planning department will seek to follow for up to ten years.

It determines land use policies, planning rules and sets out targets for the development of infrastructure like housing and public transport.

The Council is currently preparing the Evidence Report, a key stage in the development of LDP3. The report brings together data, research and local knowledge that will provide the foundation for future planning policies and decisions across Argyll and Bute.

tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d%3DomMt3sifHme7ydgx71SWtiCwzTgFHBdwr938U8mREatKHUUpI4Z8-PhbLiVy-JXT3hc-EQBRFc3Z1g3t4f6lihHTUuNkK0cmMm48hULAHRPzZSvHevUDIPKruDD0oNXwsJWLfiT3T7so0_HkeUO36G6EqVSoTyd_ibEMKT65dMYtsuxRnCiB3C0BMkCgkhQ5o3QtS0qrN1woGyIAdJ9gMNXtNJYxTUjbLf7zfojwOGup0&source=gmail&ust=1784709028605000&usg=AOvVaw3AX8w9EjPYOKkb6cwSLCsc">The Evidence Report is divided into a series of topic papers. Earlier engagement on the first five topic papers took place this year, and the Council is now seeking feedback on the completeness and accuracy of evidence contained within the latest papers covering: