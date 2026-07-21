Residents, community groups, businesses and stakeholders are being invited to help shape the future of Argyll and Bute by reviewing and commenting on the latest evidence papers being prepared for the area’s next Local Development Plan.
The Argyll and Bute Local Development Plan 3 (LDP3) is expected to replace the current Local Development Plan 2 (LDP2) by the end of 2029.
Local Development Plans are extensive policy documents which set out the vision the council’s planning department will seek to follow for up to ten years.
It determines land use policies, planning rules and sets out targets for the development of infrastructure like housing and public transport.
The Council is currently preparing the Evidence Report, a key stage in the development of LDP3. The report brings together data, research and local knowledge that will provide the foundation for future planning policies and decisions across Argyll and Bute.
tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d%3DomMt3sifHme7ydgx71SWtiCwzTgFHBdwr938U8mREatKHUUpI4Z8-PhbLiVy-JXT3hc-EQBRFc3Z1g3t4f6lihHTUuNkK0cmMm48hULAHRPzZSvHevUDIPKruDD0oNXwsJWLfiT3T7so0_HkeUO36G6EqVSoTyd_ibEMKT65dMYtsuxRnCiB3C0BMkCgkhQ5o3QtS0qrN1woGyIAdJ9gMNXtNJYxTUjbLf7zfojwOGup0&source=gmail&ust=1784709028605000&usg=AOvVaw3AX8w9EjPYOKkb6cwSLCsc">The Evidence Report is divided into a series of topic papers. Earlier engagement on the first five topic papers took place this year, and the Council is now seeking feedback on the completeness and accuracy of evidence contained within the latest papers covering:
The feedback will help ensure the evidence is accurate in order to support the LDP3. In summary, the Evidence Report will help inform what to plan for before the proposed LDP3 looks at where development should take place.
LDP2 was adopted in February 2024 after a consultation period which began in 2019
The engagement period runs from July 20 until August 31.
To find out more about LDP3, read the topic papers and learn how to submit your feedback, visit the Council tracking.vuelio.co.uk/tracking/click?d%3D7LW49qNv3lJ1lzX15ORzwvyhx7gB6UQ2aijLrvoJXzNV8r7kUJHYruAQ_d19Qk13NK_8nnF9IzRqphY54M7SQPOWilV743ozTnqEcqKPaYmIWyG6P45qTEUyUVrrw8i1aLvq-UV4_QGmFvmlwJbqFQYLKZoZ00-kJ3H8nwYbp-LhPYcgGUhm2W-3H_dAmzdJMenSL_NJ7WqWjfpVsaqgleYLe9wDH5_Z8-meaL5E32f80&source=gmail&ust=1784709028605000&usg=AOvVaw3s5MJIVnHS78Ry-ImFu2i9">website.
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