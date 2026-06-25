The consultation will run for 12 weeks from Monday 13 July to Monday 5 October 2026, and a report on the findings will go to a future council meeting.

Councillor Jim Lynch, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council said: “The visitor economy plays a vital role in Argyll and Bute’s success. These are difficult times. Every area of life wants more investment than is available. We have to consider every option for investment in the long term future of the local visitor economy so that Argyll and Bute continues to be a place that people choose to visit.

"I would encourage residents, visitors and businesses to get involved with the consultation when it opens and give us your views.”

When the council last put the Visitor Levy to consultation, demonstrators held a protest outside its Kilmory Castle HQ in Lochgilphead. A petition urging councillors to say ’No’ to the proposal reached over 1,800 signatures.

This time, the council explains, the "revised scheme takes account of changes to national visitor legislation (Visitor Levy (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2026), and includes suggestions of how visitor levy income could be used, including:

"Improving visitor facilities such as public toilets, car parks, waste disposal, signage.

"Providing support and development opportunities for visitor economy businesses such as grants or training.

"Enhancing transport links, paths and access routes.

"Supporting cultural events, heritage projects and tourism experiences, such as support for dark skies, food and drink, marine, activity holidays.

"Investing in environmental initiatives, such as EV chargers.

"Visitor economy skills programmes, career pathways and workforce development (fair work) to support year-round employment.

"Community funding: community-led projects which deliver tangible sustainable outcomes for the visitor economy."

The council then listed "new elements of this draft scheme", including:

"Proposal for a levy based on a flat rate amount, per room, per night.

"This follows changes to the national Visitor Levy (Amendment) Scotland Act 2026 which had originally only allowed a percentage rate.

"Two new exemptions from paying a levy.

"In addition to nationally set exemptions, the draft scheme proposes exemptions for healthcare visits by islanders to the mainland of Argyll and Bute (including registered carer(s) accompanying vulnerable patients to appointments); and for outdoor education centres with a focus on young people on residential trips.

"The report considered at Council also outlines requirements for running a visitor levy, including the impact on visitor economy businesses and on-going administrative costs."

The report is available on the council’s website – see item 19 on the meeting agenda - Agenda for Argyll and Bute Council on Wednesday, 24 June 2026, 10:30 am - Argyll and Bute Council.