NHS nurses doing home visits warn they are now being forced to choose between reaching vulnerable patients quickly — many receiving end-of-life care — or risking fines, after Argyll and Bute Council refused to recognise long-standing permits.

In 2015 Oban councillors unanimously agreed to give parking permits to nurses doing home visits, used regularly since then.

But when the council issued a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) to community nurse Gill Fairclough outside an Oban patient’s house last November, it refused to recognise the permit, which bear the council’s and NHS’s logos.

The council said it was it was "unaware of any NHS permits being issued", and that the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) did not allow them.

Last week we reported how the council is challenging an appeal won by Ms Fairclough, which had overturned her PCN.

Ms Fairclough’s petition to restore parking permits for medical staff on duty has now reached almost 700 signatures.

She said: "The lack of parking exemptions for healthcare workers on duty not only jeopardizes our ability to provide timely and adequate care but also adds stress to what is already a demanding job.

"A system like one implemented in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde would allow them to park in restricted areas when attending to patients without worrying about PCNs."

Local councillors then discussed the permits at the Oban, Lorn and the Isles Area Committee met on 10 June.

Councillor Andrew Vennard noted that a chief officer will update the Environment, Development and Infrastructure Committee meeting this Thursday (18 June) about the review of roads and infrastructure services.

Councillor Vennard then asked if a paper would also be put before the full council at the end of the month.

Head of Roads and Infrastructure Services, Andrew Summers, confirmed it would, adding: "I’m aware there’s been feedback: a request for us to review parking permits for emergency workers, or emergency service workers, or key workers.

"So that’s something I’m going to be discussing with [Executive Director] Kirsty [Flanagan] later on today about how we can incorporate that into the review.

"Bear in mind it is a review at this stage, so there’ll be no decisions made now, and the traffic regulation orders that are in place in Oban are particularly complex, so I don’t anticipate that there’d be a quick resolution to this.

"But it’s definitely something that we’ve been asked to consider, as how we could make that happen.

"I don’t know how easy it’s going to be or whether legally, when we get down to the fine print, whether that’s going be possible or not, but that will definitely be part of the review."