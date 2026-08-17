Argyll and Bute Council’s Policy Lead for Education, Councillor Kieron Green, has shared his best wishes with learners, families and staff for the year ahead.

Councillor Green said: "I hope everyone has enjoyed a happy and restful summer break and is looking forward to the exciting opportunities a new school year brings.

"Whether you’re starting nursery, beginning primary school, moving up to secondary school, or returning for your final year, this is an important milestone in your own unique learning journey. A new school year brings fresh opportunities to learn, make connections, develop skills and build confidence.

"We recognise that every child and young person is different, with their own talents, ambitions and aspirations. Our role is to support, encourage and inspire every learner to develop confidence, achieve success and reach their full potential.

"We are ambitious for all children and young people across Argyll and Bute. Our Education Strategy reflects that ambition by putting learners at the heart of everything we do. It sets out our commitment to ensuring every child and young person, wherever they live, has access to high-quality learning experiences, the support they need to succeed, and opportunities to achieve their goals and fulfil their aspirations.

"Through strong partnerships with families, carers, communities and our dedicated education staff, we want every learner to feel valued, included and empowered to thrive in school and beyond.

"I am incredibly proud of the commitment, care and dedication shown by education staff across Argyll and Bute, and of the achievements of our children and young people. Their creativity, resilience and determination continue to inspire us, and I look forward to celebrating many more successes throughout the year ahead.

Thanks to all our early years staff and partner providers who continued to deliver childcare throughout the summer.

"To everyone returning to our schools and early learning settings this week, I wish you a positive, rewarding and enjoyable start to the new term. Welcome back, and good luck for the year ahead and to everyone who has left school, I’d like to send my best wishes on whatever you do next, be that work, training, college or university."