The strong criticism of ferry services to both Arran and Cumbrae was made in an exchange between councillor Ferguson and councillor Alan Hill, cabinet member for communities, housing and the islands.

Councillor Ferguson asked: “What confidence does the cabinet member have that the Scottish Government’s ferry replacement programme is delivering value for money for North Ayrshire residents?”

Councillor Hill replied: “At the outset, this is not an issue North Ayrshire has control over however you would have had to move here from Mars not be aware of difficulties with ferry services over recent months and years. That said the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland and CalMac are working on a ferry replacement plan and the acquisition of Ardrossan Harbour has finally taken place.

“The new ferry slip is well underway in Cumbrae and also now includes a long awaited waiting room and toilets at the Cumbrae end.

“The Largs to Cumbrae route will also benefit from the small vessel replacement scheme as other vessels come on board so I am confident in the future we will have a robust ferry service and hopefully things will be significantly improved.”

Councillor Ferguson then said: “As a local member he is well aware of the concerns that have been raised locally by people in Cumbrae and Arran.

“We are all well versed in the ballooning costs of the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa which has been delayed again. CalMac’s chief executive says they will need a new vessel every 12 to 18 months just to stand still.

“The slip is welcome but the local community have had to fight tooth and nail to get a design they were comfortable with and are still not entirely happy with but that’s where we are.

“We fought against incompatible ticketing services introduced on Cumbrae which caused all sorts of problems and it has been knock on effect after knock on effect and there are summer timetable issues.

“I am hoping the member can use whatever influence we have as a council to impress on these bodies that we really have to start delivering for island communities.”

Councillor Hill replied positively, saying: “The council will continue to do whatever it can to push for new and improved services for our island communities.”