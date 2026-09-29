Addressing his comment to Alan Hill, North Ayrshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, housing and the islands at a full council meeting last week, Mr Currie said: “Would the cabinet member agree that whoever is sole councillor for Arran now and in the future should be made a full member of all groups it is appropriate for members to attend relating to the ferry service which our constituents rely on?

Cllr Hill agreed that the Arran councillor should be present at special meetings, with cllr Currie noting that he would be addressing questions from himself and islanders to the council leader later this month.

Addressing the financial impacts of ferry disruption on Arran, cllr Currie asked cllr Hill: “Arran has experienced another summer of disruption to the island’s ferry service, letting down residents, businesses, and visitors. The council commissioned Fraser of Allander Institute to undertake an economic analysis of the ferry’s contribution to the island’s economy – using that work as a benchmark, can the cabinet member tell us what impact the disruption to the ferry service this summer has had on the island’s economy?”