Arran councillor Charles Currie has called for an Arran representative to be included in all matters relating to the island’s ferry services.
Addressing his comment to Alan Hill, North Ayrshire Council’s cabinet member for communities, housing and the islands at a full council meeting last week, Mr Currie said: “Would the cabinet member agree that whoever is sole councillor for Arran now and in the future should be made a full member of all groups it is appropriate for members to attend relating to the ferry service which our constituents rely on?
Cllr Hill agreed that the Arran councillor should be present at special meetings, with cllr Currie noting that he would be addressing questions from himself and islanders to the council leader later this month.
Addressing the financial impacts of ferry disruption on Arran, cllr Currie asked cllr Hill: “Arran has experienced another summer of disruption to the island’s ferry service, letting down residents, businesses, and visitors. The council commissioned Fraser of Allander Institute to undertake an economic analysis of the ferry’s contribution to the island’s economy – using that work as a benchmark, can the cabinet member tell us what impact the disruption to the ferry service this summer has had on the island’s economy?”
Cllr Hill replied: “The council commissioned the Fraser of Allander Institute to undertake an analysis of the contribution Arran’s ferry service makes to the island economy in 2020. That study estimated that, on average, each day of ferry operation contributes just under £170,000 to the island’s economy.
“CalMac has advised that, while there have been cancellations on 68 days during summer 2026, there have been no days on which all scheduled sailings were cancelled, with some level of service operating each day.
“As a result, it is not possible to provide a robust estimate of the economic impact of this summer’s service disruption using the findings of the Fraser of Allander study alone.
“What is clear, however, is that continued disruption to ferry services has a significant economic and social impact on residents, businesses and visitors.
“The council remains committed to working with partners and continuing to press for a reliable and resilient ferry service that supports Arran’s communities and economy.”
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.