Editions of Somerled: Lord of the Isles have been gifted to libraries in both Tarbert and Lochgilphead, giving readers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the 12th-century story, which draws on Gaelic and Norse cultures.

The book, published by Pen & Sword History, follows Somerled’s rise from a minor chieftain to the Sea King.

Speaking about the donations, Councillor Alastair Redman said: “I am absolutely delighted to have donated the book to our local library networks, who do an incredible job keeping our regional heritage alive and providing welcoming, vital resource spaces for the community.

“As someone deeply invested in the governance, history and people of the Western Isles, it is a privilege to share this remarkable history directly with local readers.

“I plan to extend these book donations to other libraries across Argyll in the near future to continue supporting our wonderful local library network.”

Drawing on detailed archaeological data, historical research and his own roots on the Isle of Islay, the book explores the unique medieval heritage that shaped the identity of the Highlands and Western Isles for centuries.

The book is also widely available to purchase online and from major book retailers, including Waterstones, Amazon and Pen & Sword.