According to information provided by CMAL: “Becoming the Statutory Harbour Authority represents an important step in the overall Ardrossan Harbour project. It enables CMAL to exercise the rights and responsibilities associated with harbour management and supports the ongoing development of plans for the port’s future.”

Councillor Gurney confirmed that a Harbour Revision Order had been approved by ministers, transferring harbour authority rights and obligations from Peel Ports’ Ardrossan Harbour Company Limited to CMAL, taking effect on June 17.

Arran’s councillor Charles Currie asked North Ayrshire Council leader, Tony Gurney, what progress had since been made at Ardrossan Harbour at a council meeting last week.

CMAL took over as port managers at Ardrossan after the facility was brought into public ownership by the Scottish Government in March.

Councillor Charles Currie asked North Ayrshire Council leader Tony Gurney what progress had been made at Ardrossan Harbour so far.

Councillor Charles Currie asked North Ayrshire Council leader Tony Gurney what progress had been made at Ardrossan Harbour so far.

CMAL’s current focus is securing the continued operation of the harbour while preparatory work is undertaken for redevelopment. According to CMAL: “The short-term works are specifically designed to keep the port operational. We aim to maintain safe use of the harbour for up to two years while long-term plans are developed.”

Refurbishment of the mooring bollards and steel rope rails at pier edges and concrete repairs to Arran berth copes have already been completed. New security fencing is in place, as is a new linkspan gate at the Arran berth, and new lifebuoy equipment has been installed across the site.

Further works include the replacement of quay ladders and fenders on the Arran berth and Winton pier, between the Arran and Irish berths.

Ultimately a major redevelopment programme of the harbour infrastructure, including a new road layout and marshalling area, a replacement terminal building and a Liquefied Natural Gas refuelling facility will be undertaken by CMAL in the future.

Both councillor Guerney and CMAL confirmed that there will be further public consultation before the process begins.

Councillor Gurney said: “[CMAL are] reviewing previous designs with CalMac to assess their continued suitability and preparing to procure design services.

“In addition, they have agreed heads of terms with Clyde Marina for a lease to facilitate its continued use of the boat yard on a long-term basis; this allows use of some of the space, temporarily, to support the redevelopment.

“CMAL and Transport Scotland attended CalMac’s recent in-person consultation event on Arran and answered questions from residents about the approach and their hopes and concerns for the Ardrossan ferry terminal. Further sessions will be held in Ardrossan and on the island later in the year to give the public and key stakeholders the chance to review plans once prepared.”

Further information on the redevelopment of Ardrossan Harbour can be found on CMAL’s website at cmassets.co.uk/projects/ardrossan-redevelopment