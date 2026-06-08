The school has been temporarily closed by Argyll and Bute Council since December 2024 after pupil numbers fell.

An options appraisal, carried out in line with on the basis of legal requirements, concluded that closure of the school, alongside a proposed realignment of its catchment area to Inveraray Primary School, is the most reasonable option to address the underlying issues being faced by the school.

The proposal will come back before councillors in December, which, if approved, would then begin a public consultation on closing the school.

The decision was made at a meeting of the council’s community services committee on Thursday, June 4.

Councillor Jan Brown (SNP, Mid Argyll) said: “I attended the consultation in Furnace Primary, and before I got elected I was a dinner hall lady and saw the roll get to about five, which was nonsense, really. Shortly after that it went down to two.

“It is a great loss to the community and has always been a focal point for the village, but people do not want their kids to go there. They are happy to go to Inveraray or Lochgilphead.

“I know that the community has backed the closure of the school and see no reason why we should not go ahead with this procedure.