Councillors Joe Cullinane, Jim Montgomerie and Robert Foster have called in the decision of the SNP administration to use the 2025/26 underspend for an Our Places, Our Communities Fund which they describe as a ‘pet-project’.

Speaking on behalf of the trio, Labour group leader Joe Cullinane said; “The Labour group is conscious that, in recent years, Council tax has increased significantly as a result of the continued underfunding of councils by the Scottish Government, and mismanagement from the SNP administration on the council.

“In relation to council tax, there is a simple principle that guides councillors in setting a budget for the following financial year, and that is you set council tax at a level required to meet your expenditure requirements. We did that in February. We didn’t support the SNP’s 12 per cent increase, but we did need an 8.1 per cent increase to stop planned SNP cuts and invest in fixing our areas problems like our crumbling roads.

“However, with those priorities fully funded for 2026/27, there is an opportunity to return the underspend from last year to council tax payers through a rebate.”

Speaking about the Our Places, Our Communities Fund, SNP council leader Tony Gurney said: “We work hard to provide the best possible value to our residents and ensure we look after every single penny.

“While local authority finances remain incredibly constrained, the underspend in the 2025/26 budget provides an opportunity for us to invest that money in our villages and towns for projects which really matter to our communities.”