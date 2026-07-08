The registration marks an important step forward in the delivery of one of the priority projects identified within The Highland Council’s Fort William 2040 Masterplan.

Designed to serve a growing and increasingly diverse community of around 3,000 residents, the proposed Cow Hill Hall aims to provide a modern, purpose-built facility that will become a lasting social, recreational, and cultural hub for Upper Fort William.

The project has already secured the support of The Highland Council’s Planning Department, with a preferred site identified for the development.