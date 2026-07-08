Plans for a new community hall serving the Upper Achintore and Plantation neighbourhoods have reached a significant milestone, with the Cow Hill Hall Trust officially being granted charitable status by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR), writes Autumn Evans.
The registration marks an important step forward in the delivery of one of the priority projects identified within The Highland Council’s Fort William 2040 Masterplan.
Designed to serve a growing and increasingly diverse community of around 3,000 residents, the proposed Cow Hill Hall aims to provide a modern, purpose-built facility that will become a lasting social, recreational, and cultural hub for Upper Fort William.
The project has already secured the support of The Highland Council’s Planning Department, with a preferred site identified for the development.
A comprehensive feasibility study undertaken by Mabbet Consultancy also demonstrated overwhelming local backing, with 92% of residents expressing support for the proposal.
Explaining the significance of the Trust’s new status, trustee Gerry Conochan said: "All new charities in Scotland must register with the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator to ensure they comply with the legal framework governing charitable organisations.
"With invaluable support from Voluntary Action Lochaber, the trustees prepared the Trust’s constitution and submitted our application to OSCR.
"Following a detailed review, we are delighted that charitable status has now been granted."
Achieving charitable status provides the Trust with the legal foundation to progress the next phase of the project, including securing the land, developing a detailed business case, and attracting the funding needed to deliver the long-envisioned community facility.
The Trust has already been working alongside Voluntary Action Lochaber, the Upper Achintore Regeneration Group and The Scottish Land Fund to build the governance and community engagement needed to bring the project forward.
Chair of the Trust, Alex Smart, welcomed the announcement, describing it as a pivotal moment in the projects journey.
"We are now in a position to begin securing the land and financial investment required to deliver a new community centre for the Upper Achintore and Plantation areas of Fort William," he added.
"The strength of community support has been remarkable, and we are determined to create a facility that will benefit local residents for generations to come."
The proposed Cow Hill Hall has been designed with flexibility and long-term sustainability at its heart.
Plans envisage a welcoming space capable of hosting everything from community groups, fitness classes and youth activities to weddings, celebrations, cultural events and local meetings while also incorporating commercial opportunities that will help ensure the hall remains financially sustainable for years to come.
The trust is continuing to encourage local people to become part of the project’s future.
Residents are invited to speak with their local Highland councillors about the proposal and to join the Cow Hill Hall Trust as a member.
Membership is free and open to those wishing to support the development of what is expected to become one of Upper Fort William’s most important community assets.
To find out more or become a member, email hello@cowhillhall.com.
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