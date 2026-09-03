Two young Campbeltown pipers enjoyed individual success at the Cowal Gathering on Saturday, bringing more silverware back to Kintyre.
Seventeen-year-old Rio Arkell won the Local March, Strathspey and Reel competition, lifting the Burgh Cup and fulfilling a long-held ambition.
The trophy has particular significance for Rio, as his grandfather and his great-grandfather, both named Peter McCallum, had previously won it.
Rio had set himself the goal of following in their footsteps and his family was delighted to see him achieve it.
A former Kintyre Schools Pipe Band (KSPB) member, Rio continues to receive tuition from Ian McKerral, the band’s former pipe major.
Also enjoying success was 17-year-old Arran Brown, pipe sergeant of KSPB, who won the Open Juvenile Medley, was runner-up in the Open Juvenile Piobaireachd and finished sixth in the March, Strathspey and Reel.
His Cowal success followed a strong showing at the Argyllshire Gathering in Oban earlier in the week, where he finished second in the Local Strathspey and Reel and fourth in the March.
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