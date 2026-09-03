The trophy has particular significance for Rio, as his grandfather and his great-grandfather, both named Peter McCallum, had previously won it.

Seventeen-year-old Rio Arkell won the Local March, Strathspey and Reel competition, lifting the Burgh Cup and fulfilling a long-held ambition.

Rio had set himself the goal of following in their footsteps and his family was delighted to see him achieve it.

A former Kintyre Schools Pipe Band (KSPB) member, Rio continues to receive tuition from Ian McKerral, the band’s former pipe major.