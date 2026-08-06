A new fence has been installed at Taynuilt Primary School in Argyll, thanks to support from SSEN Transmission’s Creag Dhubh substation project.
Working alongside BAM and substation fencing contractor Alter Supplies and Contracting, the project team donated materials and labour to construct a new boundary fence, replacing a structure that was no longer fit for purpose.
The installation formed part of the Creag Dhubh project’s social sustainability ambitions that aims to provide support towards local organisations and community initiatives.
The Creag Dhubh project is part of SSEN Transmission’s wider Argyll 275kV Reinforcement Scheme, which is upgrading the electricity transmission network in Argyll.
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