Two super grid transformers were on the move to the new Creag Dhubh substation project near Taynuilt this week.
SEN Transmission said the manoeuvre marked an important milestone for the development.
Here is a photograph of the first transformer being transported from Clydebank to Stuckgowan on its way.
Lee Biddulph, SSEN Transmission’s Project Manager for the Creag Dhubh substation project, said: “Transporting components of this scale is complex and depends on weather conditions and close coordination with key partner organisations. We are grateful for the continued patience and support of the public and our partner organisations as we deliver infrastructure that will strengthen the local network and support renewable energy growth across Argyll.”
You can visit the project webpage here: tracking.sse.com/tracking/click?d%3DYgOauU3p9p0-CN2waTZEePrAqvhaYjimDNDrAXTx_Dzu9i_kB9P_Qy6aq3gffC5k3QpdnXrvyJUU3tsIu1XgXUR1C1Rq6Y0K_Xo5RXTrjMptKDqjGFfOsI_4Qd47wiUeh3lG0NYZ-ycDEj71meSZ4rYkHXF0v6C2rp_XeUziglwiyWRRX8rwKBIsOCthNbhdHuBr7OIvAfZCMPyQroKNzQI1&source=gmail&ust=1781863720607000&usg=AOvVaw185wKi6e-RY-9cg-bqf4hH">Creag Dhubh Substation - SSEN Transmission
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