Police in Oban carried out a spree of drug busts this week, while Tiree experienced a small crime wave during its annual music festival.
Drugs
During the early hours of Wednesday 8 th July a 22 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for Cannabis after being stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Glenshellach Road in Oban.
Threats, abuse, and racism
On the evening of Wednesday July 8 a 39 year old male was arrested and charged with Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards Police and Racially aggravated Behaviour towards staff at a Barbers in Oban. The male was kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court.
Drugs
A 54 year old female was found to be in possession of cannabis after being searched by Police under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Corran Esplanade on the evening of Wednesday July 8. The female was issued a Recorded Police Warning.
Drugs
A 28 year old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal after he was stopped by Police on the A816 at Kilmore in the evening of Wednesday July 8 and found in possession of a quantity of cannabis.
Threatening and abusive behaviour
A 55 year old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after it was reported he acted in an Abusive and Threatening Manner towards a neighbour at an address in Oban, on the afternoon of Thursday July 9.
Vehicle damaged
A grey Skoda Kamiq hire vehicle sustained damage when it was left parked and unattended near to Port Lea, Gallanach Road, Oban between 10.30am and 7.49pm on Thursday July 9.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference number CR/0302247/26.
Drug bust
A 36 year old male and a 30 year old female have been arrested and charged with being concerned the supply of controlled drugs, after Police executed a search warrant at an address in Oban on the evening of Friday July 10.
Both accused were released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Drugs
A 28 year old male was issued a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis after Police executed a search warrant at an address in Oban on the evening of Saturday July 11.
Drugs
A 19 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning after he was searched by Police under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of Monday July 13 and found in possession of cannabis in Station Road, Oban.
Threatening and Abusive Behaviour
A 37 year old male was arrested and charged with assault and Threatening and Abusive Behaviour following an incident at Station Square, Oban in the early hours of Monday July 13.
Tiree Music Festival crimes
Refusal to provide breathalyzer
During the early hours of Friday July 10 a 27 year old male was arrested after failing to provide a preliminary test on the B8065 on Tiree. The male was conveyed to Tiree Police Station where he refused to provide a specimen of breath.
The male was cautioned and charged and released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.
Car stolen
Police are investigating after a grey Hyundai i10 which was parked and insecure was removed from outside the owner’s home address at Crossapol, and abandoned within a field next to Tiree Music Festival, sometime between 1am and 9am on Sunday July 12.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference number CR/0306706/26.
Vehicle Theft
Police are investigating after a white Renault Traffic Van which was parked and insecure was removed from a field being used as a car park at Tiree Music Festival.
The vehicle had been parked by the owner at 8.30pm on Saturday July 11 and was later found abandoned outside of a local store with the keys missing at 11.30pm.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference number CR/0307122/26.
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