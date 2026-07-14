A 55 year old male has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after it was reported he acted in an Abusive and Threatening Manner towards a neighbour at an address in Oban, on the afternoon of Thursday July 9.

A 28 year old male will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal after he was stopped by Police on the A816 at Kilmore in the evening of Wednesday July 8 and found in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

A 54 year old female was found to be in possession of cannabis after being searched by Police under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Corran Esplanade on the evening of Wednesday July 8. The female was issued a Recorded Police Warning.

On the evening of Wednesday July 8 a 39 year old male was arrested and charged with Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards Police and Racially aggravated Behaviour towards staff at a Barbers in Oban. The male was kept in custody to appear at Oban Sheriff Court.

During the early hours of Wednesday 8 th July a 22 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning for Cannabis after being stopped and searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act on Glenshellach Road in Oban.

Vehicle damaged

A grey Skoda Kamiq hire vehicle sustained damage when it was left parked and unattended near to Port Lea, Gallanach Road, Oban between 10.30am and 7.49pm on Thursday July 9.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote crime reference number CR/0302247/26.

Drug bust



A 36 year old male and a 30 year old female have been arrested and charged with being concerned the supply of controlled drugs, after Police executed a search warrant at an address in Oban on the evening of Friday July 10.

Both accused were released on Undertaking to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.

Drugs

A 28 year old male was issued a Recorded Police Warning for possession of cannabis after Police executed a search warrant at an address in Oban on the evening of Saturday July 11.

Drugs



A 19 year old male was issued with a Recorded Police Warning after he was searched by Police under the Misuse of Drugs Act in the early hours of Monday July 13 and found in possession of cannabis in Station Road, Oban.

Threatening and Abusive Behaviour



A 37 year old male was arrested and charged with assault and Threatening and Abusive Behaviour following an incident at Station Square, Oban in the early hours of Monday July 13.