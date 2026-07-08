The Autism on the Water (AotW) team, which will host its annual regatta this weekend, was taking part in the second leg of the Round Mull Race when its vessel was dismasted following a forestay failure.

In a statement on social media, AotW director Murray MacDonald said the experience was something they never wanted to go through, but that they were grateful no one was injured.

Mr MacDonald added: "I am sad to say that our boat will now not be in operation for the rest of the season, with all further plans cancelled.

"It was a big fright for both of us on board, but we immediately set to work by first checking that we, as a crew, were physically okay and that the boat was not taking on water."

The director was keen to thank everyone involved in the race for their assistance in ensuring the boat and crew were brought safely ashore.

He added: "Despite all this, we will still be running our charity regatta with free boat trips, and we will be working on alternative use of other boats for the remaining events."

The 2026 AotW Regatta will take place at the Crinan Hotel and Crinan Canal on July 10 and 11. The organisation will host races from Oban and Craobh, through Loch Crinan, as well as a number of classic classes.

The registered charity aims to increase awareness of autism through sailing and boating, providing free opportunities for people to get out on the water.

Established in 2016, AotW has gone from strength to strength, helping more than 1,000 autistic people experience time on the water.

This year’s regatta marks only the second staging of the event, with the inaugural occasion taking place in 2025.

More information can be found on the AotW website.