Following discussions with the local community in Ardrishaig last week, Scottish Canals, alongside leading academics Professor Scott Heron and Dr Jon Day, will host a workshop in Falkirk to examine how climate change could affect the canal itself.

The exercise will also assess the knock-on effects for the wider community, local economy and management of water in Argyll and Bute.

Information gathered during the exercise will then see the focus widen to the entire canal network across Scotland’s Highlands and Lowlands.

Scottish Canals Heritage Manager Chris O’Connell said: “Scotland’s canals are recognised as Scheduled Monuments because of the contribution they have made to the nation’s economic and cultural development, as well as being examples of superb Georgian engineering.

“It is well-known that the canals are important in driving tourism and economic regeneration, as well as playing a growing and important role in ecology, wellbeing and active travel.

“Just how much our landscapes and future management of climate change depend upon them – that’s less widely appreciated, and these are among the topics of the research.”

Following the conclusion of the workshops, a report will be published indicating the site’s Climate Vulnerability Index (CVI), with hopes that it will pave the way for funding and greater policy focus on Scotland’s heritage canals.

The measure was developed by Professor Heron and Dr Day, who have used the study on sites around the world, including the Great Barrier Reef and the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh.

This is the first time a full CVI assessment of the vulnerability of heritage values and the associated community will be undertaken in a non-World Heritage location.

Professor Heron, UNESCO Chair on Climate Change Vulnerability of Natural and Cultural Heritage, said the climate emergency is the “fastest growing” global threat to heritage sites.

“As climate change intensifies, the impacts can result in deterioration or even loss of the values that are significant for these special places,” he added.