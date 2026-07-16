Beginning on Friday, July 10, the Autism on the Water (AotW) regatta set off from Oban, as 10 yachts stalled in light winds on their journey to Craobh Marina.

After making it all the way to Ardluing Bay, the fleet made it to the marina’s finish line, with Alex Spence aboard Bluefin taking the top prize on handicap.

Graham Anderson’s Rooster Cogburn finished in second place, with Anne and Andrew Campbell’s Ajax coming third.

Finishers were welcomed to Craobh by new marina owners Brian and Sheila Norton, who ushered participants and spectators into the newly reopened Lord of the Isles pub and restaurant.

Saturday’s racing saw the fleet take on the short 10-mile journey from Craobh to the finish line just off the Crinan Hotel.