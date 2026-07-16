A regatta celebrating giving children on the autism spectrum a chance to get out on the water celebrated its second edition over the weekend.
Beginning on Friday, July 10, the Autism on the Water (AotW) regatta set off from Oban, as 10 yachts stalled in light winds on their journey to Craobh Marina.
After making it all the way to Ardluing Bay, the fleet made it to the marina’s finish line, with Alex Spence aboard Bluefin taking the top prize on handicap.
Graham Anderson’s Rooster Cogburn finished in second place, with Anne and Andrew Campbell’s Ajax coming third.
Finishers were welcomed to Craobh by new marina owners Brian and Sheila Norton, who ushered participants and spectators into the newly reopened Lord of the Isles pub and restaurant.
Saturday’s racing saw the fleet take on the short 10-mile journey from Craobh to the finish line just off the Crinan Hotel.
Once again, Bluefin won the section on handicap, with Rooster Cogburn finishing second despite crossing the finish line first. David Crisp’s DB2 Rhett Butler claimed third place.
Regatta racing in Loch Crinan began immediately after the last boat finished.
Two races were run in light wind conditions, and race officer MacDonald elected to restrict both classes to non-spinnaker racing due to the short race courses.
Rooster Cogburn won Class One with two race victories, followed by Rhett Butler and Ajax, which took second and third respectively on countback.
Class Two was comfortably won by Bluefin, which sailed like lightning around the course. Bingo Dunlop’s beautiful Dragon yacht Svalan took second place, while Jilly Wilson’s Beneteau First 24 Skirmish claimed a well-deserved third.
Away from the racing, AotW also organised free boat trips for people with autism, which were attended by 27 families.
Organisers were keen to thank Ross Ryan, as well as Darren and Margaret MacNeill, for ensuring all the families had smiles on their faces throughout the day.
Speaking at the prize-giving, held at the Crinan Hotel, AotW CEO Murray MacDonald expressed his thanks to all the sponsors and volunteers who made the weekend possible.
Ritchie Marshall’s beautiful Cornish Crabber Mallie won Best Classic Yacht, while Jamie Butterworth and his family aboard the Sweden 38 Four Bells received the award for Best Newcomer and Young Crew.
The Dunkie and Kenny MacDonald Memorial Bucket, awarded for the best overall performance, went to Donald and Bingo Dunlop for their outstanding sailing aboard Svalan and the Halcyon 27 Peristella.
Murray Dunlop presented the trophy in honour of his grandfather and father.
He went on to praise the boys’ performance, stating they were the future of Scottish yachting.
He added: "We need more youngsters to get out on their own yachts. These two youngsters refurbished both Svalan and Peristella at the yard over the last few years, and their efforts have been well and truly rewarded."
AotW announced that it intends to run the event again in 2027 and has also confirmed that the regatta will return to Crinan.
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