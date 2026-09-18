The work is to be carried out using traditional hot bitumen macadam materials, brought over on the CalMac ferry.

Over the last few years, there have been challenges in transporting hot bitumen macadam onto Islay. To overcome this, the council has worked alongside specialist bitumen companies to produce a modern deferred set or ‘cold mix’ macadam that can be manufactured in bulk and used over a longer period from initial mixing.

This, says the council, has paved the way to agree the logistics of getting a large amount of this material onto the islands in a short period by ship.

This was done successfully on Jura over the summer and the intention had been to use the new materials that allow more work to be done, in a shorter period of time, on Islay.

However, the ship was taken to dry dock for repairs and recent updates confirm that it is not available for use in September, due to repairs lasting longer than expected.

"This particular ship has an on-deck crane which is required for off-loading materials onto our smaller piers," said a council spokesperson.

"It is currently also used for delivering salt stocks for winter gritting. It is the only ship of its type available for hire. It is unfortunate that all the planning to support our island community has not been achieved.

"However, this highlights another of the challenges of delivering services to island and remote rural communities.

"Officers will revisit the deferred set with the ship owners and look to plan this into next year’s capital programme."

To maximise safety and efficiency when work begins on the A847, traffic management arrangements will be put in place. The single-track road will be closed with scheduled amnesty times. These will be: