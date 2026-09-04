“It’s a shame that we’re now losing Finn McCallum, Emily Gillies, Sophie Galbraith, Hannah Millar, Emma Millar, Niamh Quinn and Ciara Wallace from the band.

“They’ve all been stalwarts, but they’re now too old! We wish them well and I’ve ordered them all to keep going with their piping and drumming.

“We’ve got a bunch of up-and-coming raw recruits in the wings ready to take their places for 2027!”

Weather permitting, KSPB will be out in Main Street, Campbeltown, tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm to play a few sets. All are welcome to go along and enjoy half an hour of great music.