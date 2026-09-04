Kintyre Schools Pipe Band (KSPB) returned home from the Cowal Gathering last Saturday delighted with a haul of trophies to round off the 2026 championship season.
Playing in their own Novice Juvenile B grade, the band finished as runners-up, just missing out to rivals Oban High School on an ensemble preference.
Later in the day, KSPB played up against the adults in the March, Strathspey and Reel competition, where they finished in a creditable fourth position.
Finally, in the evening, the band took on all-comers in the Open Medley event, in which they clinched another second placing.
Stepping off the coach at 11pm on the band’s return to Campbeltown, Pipe Major Fiona Mitchell said: “That was a long day. We left the town at 6 o’clock this morning, but no one wearied. I’ve got a brilliant team of skilled musicians who always give their all.
“It’s a shame that we’re now losing Finn McCallum, Emily Gillies, Sophie Galbraith, Hannah Millar, Emma Millar, Niamh Quinn and Ciara Wallace from the band.
“They’ve all been stalwarts, but they’re now too old! We wish them well and I’ve ordered them all to keep going with their piping and drumming.
“We’ve got a bunch of up-and-coming raw recruits in the wings ready to take their places for 2027!”
Weather permitting, KSPB will be out in Main Street, Campbeltown, tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm to play a few sets. All are welcome to go along and enjoy half an hour of great music.
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