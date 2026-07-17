Lucy Gladstone, who co-owns Lucy’s at the Steamer Terminal in Ardrishaig, has run her bakery and restaurant from the maritime heritage site since 2025, after previously operating the successful business in Ardfern.

The café owner wrote to Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber MP Brendan O’Hara in 2024, outlining her concerns about the financial pressures facing small businesses and calling on His Majesty’s Treasury (HMT) to cut the standard rate of VAT from 20 per cent to 10 per cent.

After Mr O’Hara passed on her concerns to the UK Government, the café owner described the delayed response she received as a "slap in the face", given the increases in both National Insurance contributions and the National Minimum Wage.

Lucy said: "If we could lower the VAT rate, it would just ease everything.

"If I can’t afford my VAT bill then I make a payment plan, then you’re paying that off, and then the next VAT bill comes along. It’s just this cycle.

"We really can’t charge any more, so we’re the ones taking the hit."

Lucy’s call for a reduction in the indirect tax comes amid a UK-wide campaign led by celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, urging the government to cut the VAT rate for the hospitality sector.

Recent government announcements, including a proposal for a five per cent VAT rate on meals sold to children, do not go far enough, according to Lucy.

She added: "It’s hard enough anyway up here not to have restaurants and cafés open all the time.

"We were already planning to close the restaurant at the end of the season.

"We might be more tempted to stay open for longer if we knew we weren’t going to get another VAT bill in January."

In its official response, HMT said reducing VAT on food and beverage services from 20 per cent to five per cent would cost taxpayers around £17 billion in the next financial year.

The government also highlighted its Small Business Plan, published in July last year.

It said the plan offers the "most comprehensive package" of support for small and medium-sized businesses in a generation through investment opportunities and measures to reduce red tape.

HMT also said recommendations for increases to the minimum wage were made by the independent Low Pay Commission.