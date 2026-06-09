To date, the scheme has 15 members, who for £25 per month can access a wide variety of cycles, including electric trikes and handcycles in multiple models.

Launched as a pilot in 2024, the scheme enables people living in Fort William or Inverness to receive a non-standard or adapted bike to keep at home and use exclusively for up to a year.

It was one of nine finalists in the category which recognises projects or initiatives demonstrating improved access to travel or the travel experience for disabled people.

The HI-BIKE Inclusive Cycling Membership scheme, run by the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS) and funded by Transport Scotland’s People and Place Programme, was shortlisted in the excellence in transport accessibility category of the Scottish Transport Awards.

Retired nurse Celia Talbot, 73, who lives in the Fort William area, has osteoarthritis and has also been diagnosed with MS.

She had to give up cycling due to difficulty balancing and moving on a conventional bike but after trying out an e-trike on loan from the Lochaber Environmental Group (LEG ) she joined the HITRANS scheme and now has one on permanent loan.

She uses the trike to shop, attend medical appointments and to visit friends up to 10 miles away.

"I love it. I am able to join the family and my little grandson on cycle outings along the canal bank," she said.

"I use the bike just for the sheer pleasure of tootling along, with the wind in my face, seeing the surrounding countryside. It has improved my general fitness and strengthened my leg muscles.

"Hilly roads pose no difficulty, so I’ve been cycling up Glen Loy, which is quiet and quite beautiful. These trips all restore me. It’s simply a joy to be out and about."

Celia now cycles in all weathers and last winter clocked up an average of 20 miles a week. In November, she completed a 100-mile challenge for pancreatic cancer and this summer hopes to join a biking group.

She recommends the inclusive cycling scheme to friends who have never cycled or are having difficulty on a two-wheeler.

She added: "I cannot overstate the joyfulness cycling has brought me."