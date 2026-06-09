A project helping people with mobility and accessibility needs get on their bikes in Fort William made the shortlist for a national award.
The HI-BIKE Inclusive Cycling Membership scheme, run by the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS) and funded by Transport Scotland’s People and Place Programme, was shortlisted in the excellence in transport accessibility category of the Scottish Transport Awards.
It was one of nine finalists in the category which recognises projects or initiatives demonstrating improved access to travel or the travel experience for disabled people.
Launched as a pilot in 2024, the scheme enables people living in Fort William or Inverness to receive a non-standard or adapted bike to keep at home and use exclusively for up to a year.
To date, the scheme has 15 members, who for £25 per month can access a wide variety of cycles, including electric trikes and handcycles in multiple models.
Retired nurse Celia Talbot, 73, who lives in the Fort William area, has osteoarthritis and has also been diagnosed with MS.
She had to give up cycling due to difficulty balancing and moving on a conventional bike but after trying out an e-trike on loan from the Lochaber Environmental Group (LEG ) she joined the HITRANS scheme and now has one on permanent loan.
She uses the trike to shop, attend medical appointments and to visit friends up to 10 miles away.
"I love it. I am able to join the family and my little grandson on cycle outings along the canal bank," she said.
"I use the bike just for the sheer pleasure of tootling along, with the wind in my face, seeing the surrounding countryside. It has improved my general fitness and strengthened my leg muscles.
"Hilly roads pose no difficulty, so I’ve been cycling up Glen Loy, which is quiet and quite beautiful. These trips all restore me. It’s simply a joy to be out and about."
Celia now cycles in all weathers and last winter clocked up an average of 20 miles a week. In November, she completed a 100-mile challenge for pancreatic cancer and this summer hopes to join a biking group.
She recommends the inclusive cycling scheme to friends who have never cycled or are having difficulty on a two-wheeler.
She added: "I cannot overstate the joyfulness cycling has brought me."
Each cycle is adapted to suit the individual needs of the member to ensure safe and comfortable use.
Suitable candidates are referred by one of the scheme’s partners – LEG, Shopmobility Highland or Spinal Injuries Scotland.
Rebecca Purvis, Project Manager Transport Integration with HITRANS, said: "Being shortlisted for this award has highlighted the good work being done to make cycling more inclusive.
"We know there is interest in adaptative cycle sharing schemes for disabled people in Scotland and the need to receive personalised guidance.
"This is why we are trialling using the HI-BIKE on the street bike share scheme to provide the platform for managing loans, with practical support available from local partners."
Glasgow City Council was named as winners of the category, for its Travel Skills Programme, at an awards ceremony on June 11.
Anyone living in Fort William who would benefit from an adapted bicycle can contact LEG who will offer practical support.
Lochaber Environment Group (LEG)
Tel: 01397 700090
email: info@lochaberenviro.
Anyone living with a spinal injury will also receive support via Spinal Injuries Scotland.
Spinal Injuries Scotland
0800 0132 305
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.