Eighteen cyclists will attempt one of Scotland’s most unique endurance challenges when they take part in the "Beat the Sun" charity cycle on Saturday June 20.
Starting at mainland Scotland’s most easterly location near Peterhead at sunrise the team must reach the most westerly point, Ardnamurchan lighthouse, before sunset - effectively racing the sun across the country in a single day.
The 233-mile challenge is raising funds for the Gathimba Edwards Foundation (GEF), a charity that supports vulnerable and disadvantaged children and families through education, healthcare and community projects.
The event consists of cyclists with a broad range of age and background, united by a shared goal of completing an extraordinary challenge while raising money for a worthwhile cause.
Among those taking part is Sandy McKinnon, a 41 year old dad of two who’s cousin, Arndamurchan resident Colin McAlpine, will be piping in the cyclists.
"I haven’t been on a bike in decades. I only bought my bike a few months ago. It has been a baptism of fire for me," said Sandy.
"Life has thrown a lot of changes my way recently. I wanted to focus on something positive and prove to myself and more importantly to my kids, that if you put your mind to something and keep moving forward, you can achieve anything."
The route will take the riders through some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery including Glenuig and Ardnamurchan before finishing at the iconic lighthouse.
Riders will then return to the Kilchoan Hotel to enjoy a well earned rest.
Supporters are encouraged to follow the journey, cheer riders on along the route and donate to help GEF continue its life-changing work.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.