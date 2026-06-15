Starting at mainland Scotland’s most easterly location near Peterhead at sunrise the team must reach the most westerly point, Ardnamurchan lighthouse, before sunset - effectively racing the sun across the country in a single day.

The 233-mile challenge is raising funds for the Gathimba Edwards Foundation (GEF), a charity that supports vulnerable and disadvantaged children and families through education, healthcare and community projects.

The event consists of cyclists with a broad range of age and background, united by a shared goal of completing an extraordinary challenge while raising money for a worthwhile cause.