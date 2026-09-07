The annual Dalmally Show once again brought the local community together for a wonderful day celebrating farming, livestock, rural life and local talent.
The show attracted exhibitors, families and visitors from across the area, with a wide range of classes and competitions providing plenty of interest throughout the day.
The livestock sections were well supported, showcasing the quality of stock produced by local farmers and breeders.
The day kicked off with the Childrens Shinty competition. Ten teams competed, with St Columba’s Primary School from Oban taking home the first prize.
This year saw an excellent array of vintage tractors which had travelled from as far afield as Invergarry to attend. Another new competition was the Horse and Pony section which was well supported with a large entry.
Taynuilt Youth Pipe Band delighted the crowd with their playing. A hard fought “It’s a Knockout” competition with teams from Glengarry Shinty Club, Dalmally Golf Club, North Argyll Young Farmers, Lochawe Village and Dalmally Fire Station ended with Dalmally Fire Station crowned the victors.
Visitors also enjoyed displays, competitions, refreshments and the friendly atmosphere that has become such an important part of this much-loved local event. For many, the show provided an opportunity to catch up with friends and neighbours while enjoying a traditional day out in the countryside.
Keith MacIntyre, President said: “On behalf of the Dalmally Show Committee I would like to thank all the exhibitors, judges, stewards, volunteers, sponsors and supporters whose hard work helped make the show a success.”
The Dalmally Show continues to be an important part of the local calendar, celebrating the agricultural heritage of the area while bringing the community together year after year.
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